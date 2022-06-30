Eknath Shinde calls for one meet with rebel MLAs before returning to Mumbai after two weeks

Deepak Kesarkar said Eknath Shinde will be addressing the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before the they leave for Mumbai

Eknath Shinde will be addressing the dissident MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before the lawmakers leave for Mumbai, Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp said.

The rebel Sena MLAs led by Shinde landed at Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday evening. They were camping for a week in a luxurious hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled state, Assam.

The lawmakers checked into a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji after arriving the coastal state neighbouring Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday morning outside Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he has support of 50 MLAs and that he would be reaching Mumbai on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray resigning from the post of Maharashtra chief minister has opened doors for the Governor to invite the Leader of Opposition, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the formation of the new government in the state.

As per reports, Fadnavis is in the process of staking claim of formation of government in Maharashtra and will be completing the formalities in the next couple of days.

Reports say that Fadnavis is expected to return for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde is likely to be the deputy chief minister of the state.

The Maharashtra Assembly currently has 287 members – the total strength of 288 dropped after the a Sena MLA died last month. To form government in the state, BJP will have to win the support of 144 MLAs. The party already has 106 members, and will require 38 more MLAs's support to reach the half-way mark.

