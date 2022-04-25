Eight years of Modi government: BJP plans mammoth outreach programme to mark celebrations

On the completion of eight years of the Modi government, grand programmes will be organized all over the country and a plan of action will be prepared by 5 May

New Delhi: A team of 12 senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met on Monday to plan a big outreach programme to mark the eighth year of the Modi government, said sources.

The meeting included Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP general secretaries Arun Singh, CT Ravi and D Purandareswari, among others.

On the completion of eight years of the Modi government, grand programmes will be organized all over the country and a plan of action will be prepared by 5 May.

The committee members also included Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, MPs Vinay Rajdeep Roy, Raju Bista, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Aparajita Sarangi besides other organisation leaders like Shiv Prakash and Lal Singh Arya.

Modi had taken oath for a second term on 30 May 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

