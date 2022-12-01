ED arrives in poll-bound states before PM Modi, says KCR's daughter after being named in Delhi liquor case

New Delhi: Telangana legislator and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that every child in the country knows that the central probe agency arrives before PM Modi in the poll-bound states.

Kavitha was on Wednesday named in a remand report by the Enforcement Directorate on one of the accused Amit Arora in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“Modi government came eight years ago and in these eight years democratically elected governments in nine states were toppled while BJP formed its governments in inappropriate way. Every child in country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states,” she said.

Telangana | Modi govt came 8 yrs ago & in these 8 yrs democratically elected govt in 9 states were toppled while BJP formed its govts in inappropriate way. Every child in country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states.This has happened in Telangana:TRS MLC K Kavitha pic.twitter.com/69rhaLiV3e — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

She said that the ED has arrived in Telangana too as the state goes to polls next year.

“We’ve welcomed them (ED) and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks,” she added.

Challenging PM Modi to put her in jail, she said that the TRS will still work for the people and expose the failures of the BJP.

“PM Modi can put us behind the bars, but we will still be working for the people and expose the failures of the BJP. TRS govt is running smoothly in Telangana. We have exposed their conspiracy to topple the state government and Telangana’s people have witnessed it,” she said.

The TRS MLC said she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are ready to face any inquiry.

“We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,” Kavitha said.

ED had on Wednesday said that Kavitha’s name came up when Amit Arora made certain “disclosures” during the recording of his statement.

“As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group, called south group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora,” the ED said, adding Amit Arora “disclosed” this during the recording of his statement.

Officials identified Kavitha as the MLC daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

With inputs from agencies

