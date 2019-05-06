EC clean chit to Modi, Shah: Abhishek Singhvi asks SC for guidelines to ensure uniform action against poll code violations, says no dissent note furnished

Congress spokesperson and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday appeared for party MP Sushmita Dev in Supreme Court to submit a petition against the Election Commission's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations during Lok Sabha election campaigns.

Singhvi told the court that five of the six decisions had dissents of an election commissioner, but none of them were supplied to the appealing party and no reason was given for the same. Singhvi said that identical words were used by other politicians against whom the Election Commission had taken action, but Modi and Shah were let off.

According to The Indian Express and NDTV, the poll body's decisions in these cases were not unanimous. The Election Commission comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. One officer had reportedly dissented in all these decisions.

Singhvi also urged the apex court to lay down guidelines for action to be taken in such cases so that the poll panel operates in a free and fair manner in future elections.

The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. Dev will submit documents related to the Election Commission's orders on record in the court for more deliberation on the subject.

The Election Commission had disposed of complaints against Modi and Shah for alleging violating the Model Code of Conduct, giving clean chits to the duo. In April, the Supreme Court had directed the poll body to make a decision on all pending complaints by 6 May, while considering a petition filed by Dev. The Congress leader had said that 11 representations had been made to the Election Commission against Modi and Shah, but the polling authority had made decisions on only two.

The poll panel had given a clean chit to Modi for two of his speeches — one in Latur last month urging first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the Balakot air strikes and the CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, and the other in Wardha on 1 April, slamming Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad, a constituency in Kerala where Modi said there were more voters from the minority community.

On 2 May, the Election Commission disposed of the third complaint against Modi, finding no poll code violation in his speech in Barmer in Rajasthan, where he had warned Pakistan, saying India's nuclear arsenal was not meant for Diwali. "Every other day, they used to say 'we have a nuclear button'. What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali?" he had said.

On Saturday, it gave Modi clean chit in a complaint filed against him for mentioning Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan's return during an election campaign.

Moreover, Shah's comments in a speech in Nagpur, where he said "Rahul Gandhi is contesting from such a place where it is impossible to say when a procession is taken out, whether it is a procession in India or Pakistan" were also not found objectionable by the Election Commission. This was another reference to Wayanad. None of these orders were uploaded on the official website of the Election Commission, which Singhvi pointed out in court.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.