EC gives clean chit to Narendra Modi in Wardha speech row, says it found no poll code violation

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Wardha in which he lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. Accordingly, the commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed," an EC spokesperson said.

The Congress had earlier in April approached the EC and had sought action against Modi's "divisive" speech.

While addressing a rally in Wardha on 1 April, the prime minister had reportedly said, the Opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates.

He made the remark in reference to Rahul's decision to contest from a second Lok Sabha seat Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"The Congress insulted Hindus and the people of the country have decided to punish the party in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority," Modi had reportedly said.

The Congress had alleged that Modi had made some "hateful, vile and divisive" remarks against Rahul.

