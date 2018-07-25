You are here:
'Dying Humayun told Babur to respect cow, Brahmin, women': Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini leaves Twitterati in splits

Politics FP Staff Jul 25, 2018 18:22:49 IST

On Wednesday, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini claimed Mughal emperor Humayun told Babur to safeguard the interests of cows, Brahmin, and women if he wanted to rule India, according to several media reports.

"When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, 'If you want to rule India then keep three things in mind: Cows, women, and Brahmins. There should be no attempt to insult them. India will not tolerate it,'" he said at an event, according to a report in Times Now.

A basic fact check revealed Saini's statement to be incorrect: Babur died in 1531, while Humayun died in 1556. However, his account of Mughal history provided grist for the Twitterati:  

Saini—a former MLA and RSS volunteer has held various posts in Bhartiya Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh—was appointed as the state unit BJP president in June.


