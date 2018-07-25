'Dying Humayun told Babur to respect cow, Brahmin, women': Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini leaves Twitterati in splits

On Wednesday, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini claimed Mughal emperor Humayun told Babur to safeguard the interests of cows, Brahmin, and women if he wanted to rule India, according to several media reports.

"When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, 'If you want to rule India then keep three things in mind: Cows, women, and Brahmins. There should be no attempt to insult them. India will not tolerate it,'" he said at an event, according to a report in Times Now.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini makes a hilarious remark, says ‘When Humayun was dying; he called Babar and said that we must respect cow, Brahmin and women to rule India’ pic.twitter.com/vAT9hvuj0Q — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 25, 2018

A basic fact check revealed Saini's statement to be incorrect: Babur died in 1531, while Humayun died in 1556. However, his account of Mughal history provided grist for the Twitterati:

When Humayun was dying, he called his father Babur (who already died 26 yrs ago) and told him, "if you want to rule Hindustan, you must respect Cow, Brahmin & women" ~ says Rajasthan BJP President. Seems to be a graduate in 'Entire Political Science' pic.twitter.com/SXonO3eydx — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) July 25, 2018

Assuming that he wrongly uttered Babur instead of Akbar I learn that Humayun death was sudden and laid to rest in Delhi and Akbar who was crowned in Kalanaur Punjab was not with his father when in death bed. — Mohamed Kassim (@kassim10960) July 25, 2018

May be the Mughals had a time machine. — Tanvir (@Tanvir_Ansari) July 25, 2018

History says Humayun was Babur's son & Babur was already dead when Humayun was dying. If Madan Lal Saini happens to be the eye & ear witness present near Humayun's deathbed, then history needs to be corrected. — Raaisaab (@raaisaab) July 25, 2018

In today's quota of stand up comedy Madan Lal Saini takes the cake.

Parliament or stand up comedy?#MonsoonSessionhttps://t.co/ya4kMBzUzW — Charuta Arvind Yadav (@ModaYalda) July 25, 2018

Saini—a former MLA and RSS volunteer has held various posts in Bhartiya Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh—was appointed as the state unit BJP president in June.