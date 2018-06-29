Football world cup 2018

Madan Lal Saini, Rajya Sabha MP, appointed by Amit Shah as BJP's Rajasthan unit president

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 19:44:53 IST

New Delhi/Jaipur: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini as the party's Rajasthan unit president, over two months after Ashok Parnami resigned from the post.

Saini has been appointed with immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

The Assembly election in Rajasthan is slated for later this year.

File image of Rajasthan BJP leader Madan Lal Saini. Image courtesy: Twitter/@MadanLalSainiMP

The decision came after several rounds of meetings between Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Shah.

Earlier, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was tipped to be the state president.

Senior state BJP leaders congratulated Saini on his new assignment.

The party leaders and his supporters reached the party's state headquarters even before the formal announcement of the appointment was made.

“He has worked with the party with all sincerity and dedication,” said Ashok Parnami, who resigned as the state president in April.

Seventy-five-year-old Saini, is a former MLA and RSS volunteer. He has held various posts in Bhartiya Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.


