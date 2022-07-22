In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Home Minister said the victory is a milestone in the direction of realising the resolve of 'Antyodaya' and empowerment of tribal society.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for becoming the first tribal President of India and said it was a moment of great pride for the country.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said the victory is a milestone in the direction of realising the resolve of 'Antyodaya' and empowerment of tribal society.

एक अति सामान्य जनजातीय परिवार से आने वाली NDA प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी का भारत का राष्ट्रपति चुना जाना पूरे देश के लिए अत्यंत गौरव का पल है, उन्हें बधाई देता हूँ। यह विजय अन्त्योदय के संकल्प को चरितार्थ करने व जनजातीय समाज के सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक मील का पत्थर है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2022

He said that Murmu has reached the highest post of the country after fighting against the odd circumstances, it shows the immense power of our democracy. "Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which she devoted herself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all," the tweet added.

श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जिन विषम परिस्थितियों से संघर्ष करते हुए आज देश के इस सर्वोच्च पद पर पहुँची है वो हमारे लोकतंत्र की अपार शक्ति को दर्शाता है। इतने संघर्षों के बाद भी उन्होंने जिस निःस्वार्थ भाव से खुद को देश व समाज की सेवा में समर्पित किया वो सभी के लिए प्रेरणीय है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2022

Shah also thanked the NDA allies, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other political parties and independent public representatives for voting in favour of 'tribal pride' Murmu.

"I am sure that Murmu ji's tenure as the 15th President of India will make the country more proud," he said.

Murmu on Thursday emerged victorious in the presidential election by bagging a total of 6,76,803 votes over her rival Yashwant Sinha who polled 3,80,177 votes.

Making an official announcement after the fourth round of counting, Returning Officer P C Mody declared Murmu as the winner with 64.03 percent votes. Sinha got 36 percent of the valid votes polled.

Murmu bagged votes from a total of 2824 electors, including 540 MPs, while her rival Sinha got votes of 1,877 electors including 208 MPs in the election.

There were a total of 4809 electors, including 776 MP with total vote value of 10,72,377, but votes of 53 electors including the maximum of 15 MPs were declared invalid in the election held on 18 July.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.