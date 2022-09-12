'Don't need your security': Kejriwal argues with Gujarat cops en route to auto driver's home in Ahmedabad; WATCH

The cop can be heard telling Kejriwal that the state government sent an official communication regarding the Delhi CM's security. Kejriwal then tells the policeman that he 'cannot be arrested'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister and Arvind Kejriwal was seen arguing with Gujarat cops who stopped him on his way to an auto driver’s home in poll-bound state’s Ahmedabad city on Monday.

In a video posted by AAP’s Gujarat unit on Twitter, a policeman can be seen stopping Kejriwal citing security reasons.

“We don’t want your security. You can take your security away. Why are you forcing us? You are treating us like hostages,” the Delhi CM who was accompanied by two of his party colleagues in an auto can be heard saying.

The cop can be heard telling Kejriwal that the state government sent an official communication regarding the Delhi CM’s security.

Kejriwal then asked the cop to provide security to “his leaders.”

The Delhi CM then tells the cop that “he can’t arrest him.”

The auto was allowed to go ahead after the AAP chief signed an undertaking stating that he is responsible for his own security, India Today quoted joint police commissioner RV Asari as saying.

Kejriwal later posted pictures of himself having dinner at the auto driver’s home.

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022

AAP’s Mission Gujarat

The AAP chief, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon.

After his address, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city’s Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

“I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?” asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

“Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm,” said the AAP leader.

Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Harsh Sanghvi, while replying to a video of that conversation, tweeted, “What an actor”!

With inputs from agencies

