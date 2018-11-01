Divya Spandana tweets image of Narendra Modi standing at the foot of Statue of Unity, asks 'is that bird dropping'

The Congress' social media chief Divya Spandana is no stranger to controversies. Her latest tweet, once again, targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly-unveiled statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Statue of Unity was built in dedication to Patel, who served as the first home minister of Independent India. At 182 metres, the statue is 23 metres taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha statue and almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty (93 metres) in the US.

In her tweet on Thursday, Divya shared an image of Modi standing by the foot of the statue and paired it with the caption: "Is that bird dropping?"

Hours earlier, she had quoted a tweet by the Congress Twitter account, which pointed out the cost of constructing the Statue of Unity versus Modi's alleged budget on advertisement. She tweeter: "Main apna fav hoon! @narendramodi iron man vs wax man."

The prime minister dedicated the 182-metre statue — constructed on a river island called Sadhu Bet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district — to the nation on Wednesday. The event did not escape criticism, with the Opposition questioning why a taller structure was not built for Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of treason, saying that the Centre may had built a structure in Sardar Patel's memory even though there was a "systematic destruction" of the institutions he had helped build.

"Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed," Rahul tweeted. "The systematic destruction of India's institutions is nothing short of treason."