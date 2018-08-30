Congress' Divya Spandana tweets similarities between RSS and Muslim Brotherhood, says both groups want to replace secular states

Congress IT cell head, Divya Spandana has drawn a comparison of the right-wing organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organisation founded in Egypt.

The Congress I-T chief compared the origins of both groups claiming that both RSS and the Muslim Brotherhood were founded in the same era. She also compared how both organisations sought to replace the secular fabric of India. She then compared how both organisations received boosts through social movements which got their leaders in power. The third point refers to the former president of Egypt Mohamed Morsi took power following the Arab Spring in 2011 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to power due to the Anna movement which gave a boost to the RSS. She also compared how both the RSS and the Muslim Brotherhood seek to emphasize control over the state. Spandana has retweeted Rahul Gandhi's tweet attacking the RSS prior to tweeting the photo comparing the right-wing organisation and the Muslim Brotherhood.

There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018

The Society of the Muslim Brothers, also known as the Muslim Brotherhood, is a transnational Sunni Islamist organisation founded in Egypt. Schoolteacher and Islamic scholar Hassan al-Banna is credited to have found the brotherhood in the year 1928.

RSS or the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh is a right-wing organisation that claims to be dedicated to India's resurgence and global peace, as mentioned on their website