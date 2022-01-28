'Desperation of losing BJP': Akhilesh Yadav alleges conspiracy after chopper to UP's Muzaffarnagar stopped in Delhi

Alleging a ploy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP chief said his 'helicopter has been stopped from flying without any specified reason'. On the other hand, a 'senior BJP leader was allowed to fly,' he claimed

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he was stranded in Delhi after his helicopter was briefly stopped from flying to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Alleging a conspiracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the SP chief said his "helicopter has been stopped from flying without any specified reason". On the other hand, a "senior BJP leader was allowed to fly," he claimed.

Nearly half an hour after accusing the party of halting his chopper and calling the incident a "desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP", he posted a cheeky tweet - "We are ready to take the flight to victory".

"The abuse of power is a sign of the losing people. This day will also be recorded in the history of the samajwadi struggle! (sic)," he tweeted.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है। जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

The helicopter was to be taken by Akhilesh to travel from Delhi to west UP's Muzaffarnagar, where he was scheduled to address a joint press conference with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

He also shared a photo that shows him standing in front of the helicopter.

"Public knows it all," he added in an attack on the rival party.

The ruling party, however, is yet to respond to the allegation.

The allegation comes days before the start of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on 10 February.

Akhilesh will contest the state elections from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district. Voting in Karhal is scheduled for 20 February.

As Akhikesh's Samajwadi Party is trying return to power, the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath's rule is also using all its might to return the state for a second term.

The BJP and SP-RLD alliance is locked up in a tight contest in west UP. The latter, according to experts, is hopeful of making gains against the backdrop of farmers' angst against the recently scrapped central farm laws.

The saffron party, which had clean-swept western UP in the parliamentary polls of 2014 and 2019, along with the Assembly elections of 2017, has reportedly sent out feelers to the RLD camp.

The votes will be counted on 10 March.

