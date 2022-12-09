Delhi’s new Mayor will be from AAP since it has majority, says BJP in sharp U-turn

New Delhi: A day after vying for the Mayor’s post in the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi despite losing to the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said the next Mayor will be a member of the AAP since it had won the MCD elections with a clear majority.

“BJP will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta told NDTV two days after the results were declared, adding that his party will not allow any corruption in the civic body and act as “a watchdog”.

In what seems to be a sharp U-turn by the BJP, the party is now open to relinquishing the post of Mayor to the AAP. Soon after the results were declared on Wednesday, however, the BJP had said that though the AAP had won with a thumping majority in the MCD elections, the Mayor’s election was still an open one and a contender from the party could well hold the post. The BJP had even cited the example of Chandigarh, where though the AAP was in power with CM Bhagwant Mann at the helm, the Mayor was from the BJP.

After the AAP dislodged the BJP from its 15-year rule in Delhi’s civic body, the BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya had said in a tweet, “Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance.”

Now over to electing a Mayor for Delhi… It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP Mayor, for instance. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 7, 2022

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had also hinted that the national capital would get a Mayor from the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, winning a massive 134 wards. It’s victory successfully wrested the control of the Delhi civic body which had run the MCD uninterrupted for 15 years. Continuing its losing streak, the Congress was relegated to just nine seats in the 250-member house.

The BJP, which a number of exit polls had predicted would lose this time, put up a valiant fight and bagged 104 wards and also retained its vote share.

