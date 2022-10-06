Delhi 'Scold' War: Arvind Kejriwal says L-G sent more love letters than his wife, asks him to 'chill'
VK Saxena recently directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2018
New Delhi: Amid ongoing rift between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lampooned the L-G and saying
“L-G sahab scolds me more than my wife. In the last six months L-G sahab has written me more love letters than my wife ever wrote in life. L-G sahab please chill and tell your super boss also to chill,” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on Twitter.
LG साहिब रोज़ मुझे जितना डाँटते हैं, उतना तो मेरी पत्नी भी मुझे नहीं डाँटतीं।
पिछले छः महीनों में LG साहिब ने मुझे जितने लव लेटर लिखे हैं, उतने पूरी ज़िंदगी में मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लिखे।
LG साहिब, थोड़ा chill करो। और अपने सुपर बॉस को भी बोलो, थोड़ा chill करें।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2022
Recently, Saxena had written to Kejriwal for his absence at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday during the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Saxena has also directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in 2018, officials at the LG office said on Tuesday.
Few days ago, the Delhi High Court had also restrained the AAP and several of its leaders from levelling “false” allegations against Lieutenant Governor Saxena, and directed them to take down the alleged libelous posts, videos and tweets against him on social media.
(With inputs from agencies)
