New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and premises of Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Chief Minister slammed the BJP for harassing people doing good work and said that the saffron party was rattled by the development work that the AAP government is doing in Delhi. "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," said Sisodia in a series of tweets.

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं. बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

Hitting out at the raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there have been raids in the past and nothing have come out of them and neither will it this time too.

"The day when the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia's picture printed on the front page of America's largest newspaper NYT, on the same day Manish's home center sent CBI," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Welcome to CBI. Will cooperate fully. There have been many tests/raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. still nothing will come out," he added.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

