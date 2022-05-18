Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Baijal became Delhi L-G in December 2016. He has been at loggerheads with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over several governance-related issues in the past

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

According to News18, Baijal decided to step down from his post citing 'personal reasons.'

Baijal became Delhi L-G in December 2016. He has been at loggerheads with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over several governance-related issues in the past.

As the L-G, Baijal served as the Centre's representative in Delhi.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal was the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

He also served as the home secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

