Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on plea challenging validity of Waqf Act

The plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court by BJP leader, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central Government on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the provisions of Waqf Act, 1995.

The plea has been filed by BJP leader, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Bar and Bench reported.

Notices were issued to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice and Law Commission of India by a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla. They have been directed to file their responses.

The High Court noted that Upadhyay had not impleaded the Waqf Board even though he had challenged the Waqf Act. Therefore, the court asked Upadhyay to make Waqf Board a party to the case and issued notice to them as well, the report stated.

The matter will next be considered in July.

