Delhi government formation: Kejriwal not to hold any portfolio; Satyendar Jain gets water, Gopal Rai to handle environment, Rajendra Pal Gautam gets WCD

The newly-elected Delhi government on Monday finalised the allocation of portfolios, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal largely retaining his old team, but with some minor changes. Kejriwal will not hold charge of any departments in his third term.

Satyendar Jain has been given the crucial water department, which was held by Kejriwal in the party's previous government. Jain will now be in charge of the Delhi Jal Board, apart from handling the crucial public works department, health, power and urban development, which he was in charge of in the last government.

Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai has been given the environment department,which was earlier handled by transport minister Kailash Gahlot . Rajendra Pal Gautam will handle the women and child development department, which was under senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Gautam was in charge of the social welfare department, SC/ST, gurudwara elections, water and registrar of cooperative societies in the previous government while Rai held the rural development, general administration department, irrigation and flood control and labour departments.

There will be no major changes in other portfolios. Manish Sisodia will continue as the deputy chief minister and will hold the education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, tourism, services, art, culture and languages departments.

With inputs from agencies

