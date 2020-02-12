Delhi Election Results 2020 Declared: One AAP volunteer dead after shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav, associates, tweets party

Soon after the Election Commision of India released the final tally of Delhi Assembly Elections which gave thumping majority to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, the party on Twitter claimed that shots were fired at party MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him "while they were on way back from temple."

"At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the tweet further added. Yadav is party MLA from Mehrauli constituency and he won.

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

In an election led by bitter and a vitriolic campaign, the AAP stormed back into power solely riding on governance and developmental strategy, leaving its main opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) behind and decimating Congress into oblivion.

AAP has won 62 of the 70-Delhi Assembly seats. On the other hand, the BJP marginally improved its tally of seats from three to eight. The AAP, with its vote share of 53.6 percent, fell short of its 2015 tally (54 percent), while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 percent, six percent more than last time.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had polled over 56 percent votes in Delhi, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 percent) and the AAP (18.1 percent). The Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four percent.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. "Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 11 February." the official said. "A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official added.

News18 reported that the new government is likely to be formed on 14 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the National Capital.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

