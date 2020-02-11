Delhi Election Result 2020 Declared: Arvind Kejriwal hails 'new politics' as AAP storms to landslide 62 seats; BJP improves tally to 8, Congress at nadir

An emotional and exuberant Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the people of Delhi for giving rise to a 'new kind of politics' as his Aam Aadmi Party stormed to a landslide win in the Delhi Assembly polls. The AAP's stupendous victory comes nearly eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party drew a blank while the BJP won all seven seats.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has won 62 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marginally improved its tally of seats from three to eight. The AAP, with its vote share of 53.6 percent, fell short of its 2015 Delhi Assembly polls tally (54 percent), while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 percent, six percent more than last time.

In the Lok Sabha polls held in May, the BJP had polled over 56 percent votes in Delhi, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 percent) and the AAP (18.1 percent). The Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four percent.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. "Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 11 February." the official said. "A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official added.

News18 reported that the new government is likely to be formed on 14 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the National Capital.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

Kejriwal responded on Twitter: "Thank u (you) so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid (with) Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city."

'New kind of politics'

Kejriwal, in a brief address to supporters and party workers at AAP headquarters when the results began to crystallize in favour of his party, said a new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock.

"Delhiites, you have done an amazing thing (Dilli walo aapne ne gazab kar diya). I love you," Kejriwal said. "It is a victory of all and every family who considered me their son and gave us a huge mandate. In the country today, Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics, which is called "kam ki rajniti" (politics of works)," Kejriwal, who won the New Delhi seat, said.

Constituency Const. No. Winning/Leading Candidate Leading Party Losing/Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin of votes Adarsh Nagar 4 Pawan Sharma (Won) AAP Raj Kumar Bhatia BJP 1,589 Ambedkar Nagar (SC) 48 Ajay Dutt (Won) AAP Khushiram Chunar BJP 28,327 Babarpur 67 Gopal Rai (Won) AAP Naresh Gaur BJP 33,062 Badarpur 53 Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Won) BJP Ram Singh Netaji AAP 3,719 Badli 5 Ajesh Yadav (Won) AAP Vijay Kumar Bhagat BJP 29,123 Ballimaran 22 Imran Hussain (Won) AAP Lata BJP 36,172 Bawana (SC) 7 Jai Bhagwan (Won) AAP Ravinder Kumar BJP 11,526 Bijwasan 36 Bhupinder Singh Joon (Won) AAP Sat Prakash Rana BJP 753 Burari 2 Sanjeev Jha (Won) AAP Shailendra Kumar JD(U) 88,158 Chandni Chowk 20 Parlad Singh Sawhney (Won) AAP Suman Kumar Gupta BJP 29,584 Chhatarpur 46 Kartar Singh Tanwar (Won) AAP Brahm Singh Tanwar BJP 3,720 Delhi Cantt 38 Virender Singh Kadian (Won) AAP Manish Singh BJP 10,590 Deoli (SC) 47 Prakash @ Prakash Jarwal (Won) AAP Arvind Kumar BJP 40,173 Dwarka 33 Vinay Mishra (Won) AAP Parduymn Rajput BJP 14,387 Gandhi Nagar 61 Anil Kumar Bajpai (Won) BJP Naveen Chaudhary AAP 6,079 Ghonda 66 Ajay Mahawar (Won) BJP Shridutt Sharma AAP 28,370 Gokalpur (SC) 68 Surendra Kumar (Won) AAP Ranjeet Singh BJP 19,488 Greater Kailash 50 Saurabh Bharadwaj (Won) AAP Shikha Roy BJP 16,809 Hari Nagar 28 Raj Kumari Dhillon (Won) AAP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga BJP 20,131 Janakpuri 30 Rajesh Rishi (Won) AAP Ashish Sood BJP 14,917 Jangpura 41 Praveen Kumar (Won) AAP Impreet Singh Bakshi BJP 16,063 Kalkaji 51 Atishi (Won) AAP Dharambir Singh BJP 11,393 Karawal Nagar 70 Mohan Singh Bisht (Won) BJP Durgesh Pathak AAP 8,223 Karol Bagh (SC) 23 Vishesh Ravi (Won) AAP Yogender Chandoliya BJP 31,760 Kasturba Nagar 42 Madan Lal (Won) AAP Ravinder Choudhry BJP 3,165 Kirari 9 Rituraj Govind (Won) AAP Anil Jha BJP 5,654 Kondli (SC) 56 Kuldeep Kumar (Won) AAP Raj Kumar BJP 17,907 Krishna Nagar 60 S. K. Bagga (Advocate) (Won) AAP Dr. Anil Goyal BJP 3,995 Laxmi Nagar 58 Abhay Verma (Won) BJP Nitin Tyagi AAP 880 Madipur (SC) 26 Girish Soni (Won) AAP Kailash Sankla BJP 22,719 Malviya Nagar 43 Somnath Bharti (Won) AAP Shailender Singh BJP 18,144 Mangol Puri (SC) 12 Rakhi Birla (Won) AAP Karam Singh Karma BJP 30,116 Matia Mahal 21 Shoaib Iqbal (Won) AAP Ravinder Gupta BJP 50,241 Matiala 34 Gulab Singh (Won) AAP Rajesh Gahlot BJP 28,075 Mehrauli 45 Naresh Yadav (Won) AAP Kusum Khatri BJP 18,161 Model Town 18 Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Won) AAP Kapil Mishra BJP 11,133 Moti Nagar 25 Shiv Charan Goel (Won) AAP Subhash Sachdeva BJP 14,072 Mundka 8 Dharampal Lakra (Won) AAP Azad Singh BJP 19,158 Mustafabad 69 Haji Yunus (Won) AAP Jagdish Pradhan BJP 20,704 Najafgarh 35 Kailash Gahlot (Won) AAP Ajeet Singh Kharkhari BJP 6,231 Nangloi Jat 11 Raghuvinder Shokeen (Won) AAP Suman Lata BJP 11,624 Narela 1 Sharad Kumar (Won) AAP Neel Daman Khatri BJP 17,429 New Delhi 40 Arvind Kejriwal (Won) AAP Sunil Kumar Yadav BJP 21,697 Okhla 54 Amanatullah Khan (Won) AAP Braham Singh BJP 71,827 Palam 37 Bhavna Gaur (Won) AAP Vijay Pandit BJP 32,765 Patel Nagar (SC) 24 Raaj Kumar Anand (Won) AAP Pravesh Ratn BJP 30,935 Patparganj 57 Manish Sisodia (Won) AAP Ravinder Singh Negi BJP 3,207 R K Puram 44 Pramila Tokas (Won) AAP Anil Kumar Sharma BJP 10,369 Rajinder Nagar 39 Raghav Chadha (Won) AAP Sardar R P Singh BJP 20,058 Rajouri Garden 27 A Dhanwati Chandela A (Won) AAP Ramesh Khanna BJP 22,972 Rithala 6 Mohinder Goyal (Won) AAP Manish Chaudhary BJP 13,873 Rohini 13 Vijender Kumar (Won) BJP Rajesh Nama Bansiwala AAP 12,648 Rohtas Nagar 64 Jitender Mahajan (Won) BJP Sarita Singh AAP 13,241 Sadar Bazar 19 Som Dutt (won) AAP Jai Parkash (J.P) BJP 25,644 Sangam Vihar 49 Dinesh Mohaniya (Won) AAP Shiv Charan Lal Gupta JD(U) 42,522 Seelampur 65 Abdul Rehman (Won) AAP Kaushal Kumar Mishra BJP 36,920 Seema Puri (SC) 63 Rajendra Pal Gautam (Won) AAP Sant Lal LJP 56,108 Shahdara 62 Ram Niwas Goel (Won) AAP Sanjay Goyal BJP 5,294 Shakur Basti 15 Satyendar Jain (Won) AAP Dr. S. C. Vats BJP 7,592 Shalimar Bagh 14 Bandana Kumari (Won) AAP Rekha Gupta BJP 3,440 Sultanpur Majra (SC) 10 Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (Won) AAP Ram Chander Chawriya BJP 48,052 Tilak Nagar 29 Jarnail Singh (Won) AAP Rajiv Babbar BJP 28,029 Timarpur 3 Dilip Pandey (Won) AAP Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo) BJP 24,144 Tri Nagar 16 Preeti Tomar (Won) AAP Tilak Ram Gupta BJP 10,710 Trilokpuri (SC) 55 Rohit Kumar (Won) AAP Kiran BJP 12,486 Tughlakabad 52 Sahiram (Won) AAP Vikram Bidhuri BJP 13,758 Uttam Nagar 32 Naresh Balyan (Won) AAP Krishan Gahlot BJP 19,759 Vikaspuri 31 Mahinder Yadav (Won) AAP Sanjay Singh BJP 42,058 Vishwas Nagar 59 Om Prakash Sharma (Won) BJP Deepak Singla AAP 16,457 Wazirpur 17 Rajesh Gupta (Won) AAP Dr. Mahender Nagpal BJP 11,690

AAP heavyweights survive scare

Among the AAP heavyweights who won the elections after close contests were Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi. Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain also were among prominent winners. Sisodia, who led AAP's education reform efforts, defeated his BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi by over 3,000 votes after an initial scare.

AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan had a lead of 81,000 votes over BJP's Braham Singh. The city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as women with young children have been on a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.

Seelampur, which also witnessed violence during an anti-CAA protest, saw AAP's Abdul Rehman emerging victorious against Kaushal Kumar Mishra of the BJP. Rehman defeated his rival by a margin of 25,000 votes. Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who had joined the saffron party, suffered a crushing defeat in the Model Town constituency at the hands of AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

'Less blame game, more work'

Reacting to his party's defeat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said people must have given the mandate after careful thinking. "Our vote percentage has increased from 32 percent to around 38 percent. We hope that there would be less blame game and more work," he told reporters. Tiwari rejected the charge of Opposition that his party fought the polls on a "divisive" agenda.

"We do not practice politics of hatred, our principle is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. In elections much is talked about as per emerging developments. But, we would never want that some people block a road for protest and cause problems to others. We opposed it (Shaheen Bagh road block) in the past and still do," Tiwari said. Some BJP leaders also cited lack of a chief ministerial face, organisational shortcomings, failure to reach out to voters in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters, and differences of leaders in Delhi party unit as possible reasons for the party's "humiliating" defeat. Tiwari, however, said the causes of BJP's debacle will be "reviewed" on the party forum.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. outcome, Talking to reports, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."

Queried on whether the BJP's defeat also stemmed from the party not projecting a CM candidate, he said it was a matter of discussion, though he added "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign.""We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura," he pointed out.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that the party's poor show was due to Congress "shifting" its votes to the AAP in the elections. "BJP is the only party which has gained and our seat tally increased while even the number of AAP seats has gone down. Congress shifted its vote to the AAP yet we gave a good fight," Hussain told reporters at the Delhi BJP office.

Congress falls to nadir

In the first Assembly polls held in Delhi in 1993, the saffron party had bagged 42.82 percent votes. It secured 34.02 percent votes in 1998 and 35.22 percent votes in 2003. It bagged 36.34 percent votes in 2008, 33.07 percent votes in 2013 and 32.19 percent votes in 2015. However, the worst-hit was the Congress, which entered campaign mode much later than its opponents, with its vote share dipping further to 4.3 percent. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who campaigned for the Congress.

The grand old party was in power in the National Capital from 1998 to 2013. In the 1993 Assembly polls, it had secured 34.48 percent votes. When it captured power in Delhi in 1998, it had bagged 47.76 percent votes, followed by 48.13 percent and 40.31 percent votes in 2003 and 2008. In 2013, its vote share fell nearly by half to 24.55 percent and the party managed to win only eight seats. The Congress's vote share dipped further to 9.65 percent in 2015 and to 4.27 percent in 2020. NOTA (none of the above) registered a 0.46-percent vote share. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, had fielded 68 candidates in the National Capital. It bagged a mere 0.71 percent votes.

Opposition takes shots at BJP

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an apparent dig at the prime minister, said "jan ki baat" won over 'mann ki baat'. "There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so-called nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom. Kejriwal was termed as a terrorist. Instead of focusing on local issues, they (BJP) tried to bring in international issues and change people's minds, but failed. The people of Delhi have stood firmly behind Kejriwal for his honesty and willingness to work for their betterment," Thackeray said, albeit without mentioning the BJP.

"There were some people who were under the illusion that they are the only ones who love the nation while all political opponents are anti-nationals. The people of Delhi have shown such people their place," the Shiv Sena chief said. Thackeray congratulated Kejriwal and people of Delhi on behalf of Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena and wished them good luck.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the results of the Delhi elections indicated that "winds of change" were blowing in the country. "The series of BJP's defeat in elections will not stop now," he added. "The BJP, as usual, played the communal card to polarise votes, but failed. The Delhi Assembly poll contest was only between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP, hence one might claim the saffron party's vote share is soaring," Pawar said. He said the Delhi poll results indicated that the "winds of change" are blowing in the country. "The results are not surprising to me," he said.

The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on 8 February. A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray. While Kejriwal was the star campaigner for the AAP, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.

With inputs from PTI

