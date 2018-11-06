Manoj Tiwari files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, Amanatullah Khan over scuffle at Signature Bridge inauguration

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday wrote to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East Delhi and filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and unknown persons.

Khan was caught on camera shoving Tiwari during the inauguration ceremony of the Signature Bridge in the national capital on 4 November.

In a video footage of the incident, Tiwari can be seen standing at the edge of an elevated platform before a number of police officers and AAP workers when Khan, an MLA from Okhla, pushes the BJP Delhi chief, nearly causing him to fall.

On Sunday, Tiwari had claimed that the entire incident took place in front of Kejriwal, adding that he is going to file an FIR over the incident. He had alleged that he was stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event.

Following the incident, Tiwari, an MP from North East Delhi, had said that the police officers who prevented him from attending the event have been identified, threatening to "teach all of them a lesson" within four days.

The bridge was inaugurated on 4 November and was opened for public use the following day. It was inaugurated by the chief minister.

Announced in 2004, the 575-metre bridge over River Yamuna aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital and will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.