Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP workers clash at Signature Bridge inauguration; Kejriwal says police 'mute spectator' to scuffle

A scuffle broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, his supporters and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at the inauguration ceremony of the Signature Bridge in Delhi.

BJP workers alleged that AAP had not invited Tiwari to the ceremony even though it was Tiwari who had started the efforts to push for the construction for the structure in his North East Delhi constituency.

Tiwari, however, claimed that he was invited to the event but was stopped from attending it. "I was invited to the inauguration event. I am an MP from here. So what's the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I'm here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). AAP and the police have misbehaved with me," the BJP leader said.

"In my constituency (North East Delhi.), I restarted the construction of the Signature Bridge after it was stalled for many years. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony," he said, claiming that he was stopped by police supporters of AAP.

#WATCH BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, his supporters and AAP supporters enter into a scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Delhi; Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/NhvqxudDTT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan seen pushing Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Delhi's Signature Bridge (Source: BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari's office) pic.twitter.com/Vl2CtDqeBX — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

AAP, in turn, accused the BJP of creating a ruckus and trying to disrupt the inauguration of the Signature Bridge, which took 14 years to construct. BJP workers were heard shouting "Modi" and protesting at the site. One of them told CNN-News18 that Tiwari had organised Rs 33 crore for the bridge. He claimed that the BJP had begun the project, and AAP was trying to take the entire credit for the project. Amid the commotion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the bridge to inaugurate it. He also tweeted:

Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2018

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Some elements had taken a resolve to ensure that the Signature Bridge would not be completed in the tenure of the Kejriwal government."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh told CNN-News18 that the BJP speaking of "political decency" is a joke, referring to Tiwari accusing AAP of misbehaving with him. Singh also cited examples of the Delhi Metro being inaugurated in Noida and Haryana and Kejriwal not being invited to the events. "The Signature Bridge is a gift to the people. Even here, the BJP is resorting to this," he added. "This is not a question of political decency. It is the Delhi government's job to inaugurate the bridge."

AAP leader Dilip Pandey, who was at Signature Bridge for the inauguration, said thousands of people were at the site for the event with an invitation card, but it was only Tiwari resorting to hooliganism as he considers himself a VIP. "BJP workers thrashed AAP volunteers and local people. They have been admitted to hospital," Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

After the ruckus at the inauguration of Delhi's Signature Bridge, Tiwari said he had identified the Delhi Police officers involved in the altercation. "In four days, I will show them what the police really is," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The iconic Signature Bridge took 14 years to complete. The structure, to be open to the public on Monday, is India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge and will offer a panoramic view of Delhi over River Yamuna. The Signature Bridge was built to reduce the travel time between north and north east Delhi and also share the traffic of the Wazirabad Bridge.