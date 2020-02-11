Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Counting and Updates: Counting halted at Shakur Basti, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar due to technical glitch

Delhi Election Results 2020 Counting Latest Updates: Counting has been halted at Shakur Basti, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar due to a technical glitch.
Aam Aadmi Party is leading on eight seats so far, while the BJP is ahead on five. The Congress is meanwhile, yet to open its account.
Counting of votes have begun. Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday.
The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion when counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections is held on Tuesday (11 February).
The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC’s Twitter account.
Readers can also follow in-depth coverage of Delhi’s polling, exit polls and results on Firstpost, apart from watching the happenings of the day through the Live TV option.
The National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent this time. As compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015, with the highest voting recorded in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).
These elections also saw novel steps being taken by the Election Commission to enhance voter participation. While senior citizens had the option to be picked up from their residence and be taken to the polling booths, digital voter slips containing QR code were introduced in 11 constituencies.
Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the 8 February elections held across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, AAP had secured a win in 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP had won only three seats.
The Congress won no seats in the 2015 polls, facing a shocking defeat after having held Delhi for 15 years before that.
Exit polls predict victory for AAP
Most pollsters predicted that AAP will return to power, but without the massive margins witnessed in 2015. According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, AAP may also surpass its 2015 tally of 67 seats. It has predicted 59-68 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, 2-11 seats for BJP and a rout for the Congress.
According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.
AAP alleges EVM tampering, BJP exudes confidence
AAP said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day. The announcement came after party leader Sanjay Singh alleged, while sharing videos on his Twitter account, that EVMs were being moved in an “unauthorised manner” after polling concluded on Saturday.
The videos shared by him asked why EVMs were being moved without the mandatory cover of reserve police forces and how the machines were taken out of a vehicle at a location that was not near a strong room. The Election Commission denied these allegations.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls. BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav exuded confidence about defeating Kejriwal. "I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said.
Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Atishi trails from Kalkaji after initial leads
Congress leads in one seat
The Congress party has finally managed to make its way to the ballots. The grand old party's Harun Yusuf is leading in Ballimaran constituency. Former Delhi minister and five-time MLA, veteran Congressman Haroon Yusuf had contested from his pocket borough of Ballimaran for the seventh consecutive time.
Counting yet to begin at Deoli Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar seats
Counting of votes is yet to begin at Deoli Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies due to the absence of the Returning Officer. In Deoli Nagar, this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has renominated Prakash Jarwal - a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary - for the seat, who will be taking on BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh.
In Ambedkar Nagar, Khushi Ram of the BJP and Yaduraj Chaudhary of the Congress are also in the fray to wrest the seat from the AAP
Counting of votes stops at 3 places
Counting of votes has halted at three places, Shakur Basti, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, in North Delhi, reports CNN-News18.
Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh questions EVM in tweet as Congress yet to open account in Delhi polls
My request to CEC is simple. Instead of dropping the printed ballot paper in the box after 7 seconds visual, hand it over to the Voter and let him drop it in a separate Ballot Box. Now as you have decided to count printed ballot papers in 5 randomly selected EVMs in every Assembly Segment and check with the votes in the counting unit. It was done in 2019 LS Polls and found to match completely. So far so good. But still questions are being raised.
To silence all such People you please agree to hand over the printed Ballot Paper to the Voter and let him put it in a separate sealed Ballot Box. Now count the Ballots in the randomly selected 5 Ballot Boxes of each Assembly Segment. If they match the Votes in the Counting Unit. Declare the result. If they don't match then count the Ballots of all Polling Booths in the Assembly. It would convince every one and save time also as this has been the consistent arguement of CEC in favour of EVM.
Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest Democracy in the World, we can't allow some Unscrupulous People to Hack Results and steal the Mandate of 1.3 Billion People. No Machine which has a Chip is Tamper Proof. Also please do for a moment think, why no Developed Country uses EVM? - Digvijaya Singh said in a series of tweets.
New Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Arvind Kejriwal leads from New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from the constituency. Interestingly, the BJP candidate against Kejriwal had promised to quit electoral politics if he loses against Kejriwal.
AAP leads on 30, trailing on 13 seats it won previously
Aam Aadmi Party is the leading party in Delhi Assembly Election on 30 seats, barely six seats away from the half-way mark. However, the party appears to be trailing in 13 of the seats it had won previoulsy in 2015, mainly ceding those grounds to the BJP.
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga leads in Hari Nagar
BJP's controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is making his poll debut from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Bagga is giving a fight to Rajkumari Dhillon of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Surendra Sethia of the Congress.
Bagga is a well-known figure among Hindutva supporters on social media, where he enjoys a huge following for his rabble-rousing antics and trolling of BJP critics. He first came in the limelight in 2011, when he and along with another aide assaulted noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan over his comment on Kashmir.
Bagga is also known for several other offline antics too. In April 2016, he reached the NIT campus in Srinagar to hoist the tricolour. However, he was detained by the police. Recently, during the Lok Sabha polls, he was arrested in Kolkata, where he had gone to support the then-BJP president Amit Shah following violence during his roadshow. Watch Live updates and analysis here.
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Amanatullah Khan of AAP leads from constitueny home to Shaheen Bagh
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan is leading from the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest falls under the Okhla constituency.
Model Town Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Kapil Mishra leads from Model Town
Kapil Mishra, the controversial AAP leader who defected to the BJP in 2019, is leading from Model Town Assembly constituency.
The former Karawal Nagar MLA has been in the media glare ever since he rebelled against the party in May 2017, accusing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. As a result, he was sacked as a minister and suspended from the party’s primary membership. Recently, he came under fire for his tweet comparing 8 February (the day of voting) to an India versus Pakistan match. The Election Commission later imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on him.
Model Town, part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, is a largely affluent area. However, it also has a significant population living in slums.
In these elections too, he ran an acerbic candidate polarising votes on the basis of CAA and NRC.
AAP ahead in 7 seats, BJP takes lead in 4
Latest trends suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in seven seats. BJP, meanwhile, is ahead in 5 seats including Ghonda, Dwarka and Krishna Nagar. Readers can follow constituency wise result at a glance here as well.
Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
First trends come in from Krishna Nagar seat
Anil Goel of BJP is leading in the early morning trends, giving BJP a good start at the beginning of the counting process, News18 reported. The seat, once considered a BJP stronghold, is witnessing a fierce battle between the BJP, AAP and Congress. While the Congress has fielded former minister and four-time MLA Ashok Walia, the BJP has fielded Anil Goyal to take on sitting MLA and AAP candidate SK Bagga.
The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency lies in the East Delhi district. The seat is a prestige battle for BJP as it is home to Union minister Harsh Vardhan. He won the seat five consecutive times between 1995 and 2015.
Counting of votes begin
EC sets Common Wealth strongroom as model counting centre.
The counting centre at Commonwealth Games Village has been set up as a model centre with state-of-the-art facilities.
Only two Delhi constituencies recorded over 70% turnout
Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran in Old Delhi with 70.38 percent turnout and 71.6 percent respectively.
EC puts in place three-tier security to guard strongrooms
Delhi sees 62.59 percent turnout, a five point dip from 2015
AAP deploys volunteers across Delhi to guard strongrooms, rule out foul play
Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday. A strong room is the place where the EVMs are kept for the time after the polling is done and before counting takes place. This time, the Election Commission has established 21 such heavy security locations to store the EVMs.
The Aam Aadmi Party will storm back to power for another term in the Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls unanimously predicted on Saturday. The exit poll forecasts also said that while the BJP may improve its tally marginally from the previous election, the Congress is staring at another rout. While some polls predicted that the AAP will win a two-thirds majority, others predicted that it may get more than three-fourth of the seats.
09:27 (IST)
Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Atishi trails from Kalkaji after initial leads
09:27 (IST)
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Amanatullah Khan trails from Okhla
09:26 (IST)
Here's how the key candidates are doing
09:15 (IST)
Congress leads in one seat
The Congress party has finally managed to make its way to the ballots. The grand old party's Harun Yusuf is leading in Ballimaran constituency. Former Delhi minister and five-time MLA, veteran Congressman Haroon Yusuf had contested from his pocket borough of Ballimaran for the seventh consecutive time.
09:12 (IST)
Counting yet to begin at Deoli Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar seats
Counting of votes is yet to begin at Deoli Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies due to the absence of the Returning Officer. In Deoli Nagar, this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has renominated Prakash Jarwal - a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary - for the seat, who will be taking on BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh.
In Ambedkar Nagar, Khushi Ram of the BJP and Yaduraj Chaudhary of the Congress are also in the fray to wrest the seat from the AAP
09:08 (IST)
Counting of votes stops at 3 places
Counting of votes has halted at three places, Shakur Basti, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, in North Delhi, reports CNN-News18.
09:03 (IST)
Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh questions EVM in tweet as Congress yet to open account in Delhi polls
My request to CEC is simple. Instead of dropping the printed ballot paper in the box after 7 seconds visual, hand it over to the Voter and let him drop it in a separate Ballot Box. Now as you have decided to count printed ballot papers in 5 randomly selected EVMs in every Assembly Segment and check with the votes in the counting unit. It was done in 2019 LS Polls and found to match completely. So far so good. But still questions are being raised.
To silence all such People you please agree to hand over the printed Ballot Paper to the Voter and let him put it in a separate sealed Ballot Box. Now count the Ballots in the randomly selected 5 Ballot Boxes of each Assembly Segment. If they match the Votes in the Counting Unit. Declare the result. If they don't match then count the Ballots of all Polling Booths in the Assembly. It would convince every one and save time also as this has been the consistent arguement of CEC in favour of EVM.
Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest Democracy in the World, we can't allow some Unscrupulous People to Hack Results and steal the Mandate of 1.3 Billion People. No Machine which has a Chip is Tamper Proof. Also please do for a moment think, why no Developed Country uses EVM? - Digvijaya Singh said in a series of tweets.
08:56 (IST)
New Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Arvind Kejriwal leads from New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from the constituency. Interestingly, the BJP candidate against Kejriwal had promised to quit electoral politics if he loses against Kejriwal.
08:51 (IST)
AAP office decked up in party colours even before first round of counting is over
Aam Aadmi Party office is all decked up as early trends show victory for the Kejriwal-led party. Kejriwal along with his wife and father will be arriving here shortly.
08:49 (IST)
AAP's leads touch halfway mark of 36 but party trails on 13 seats it won in 2015
The latest trends show that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 36 seats, while the BJP is leading on 16. Even after nearly an hour of counting, the Congress is yet to open its kitty.
08:45 (IST)
AAP leads on 30, trailing on 13 seats it won previously
Aam Aadmi Party is the leading party in Delhi Assembly Election on 30 seats, barely six seats away from the half-way mark. However, the party appears to be trailing in 13 of the seats it had won previoulsy in 2015, mainly ceding those grounds to the BJP.
08:40 (IST)
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga leads in Hari Nagar
BJP's controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is making his poll debut from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Bagga is giving a fight to Rajkumari Dhillon of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Surendra Sethia of the Congress.
Bagga is a well-known figure among Hindutva supporters on social media, where he enjoys a huge following for his rabble-rousing antics and trolling of BJP critics. He first came in the limelight in 2011, when he and along with another aide assaulted noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan over his comment on Kashmir.
Bagga is also known for several other offline antics too. In April 2016, he reached the NIT campus in Srinagar to hoist the tricolour. However, he was detained by the police. Recently, during the Lok Sabha polls, he was arrested in Kolkata, where he had gone to support the then-BJP president Amit Shah following violence during his roadshow. Watch Live updates and analysis here.
08:32 (IST)
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Amanatullah Khan of AAP leads from constitueny home to Shaheen Bagh
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan is leading from the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest falls under the Okhla constituency.
08:25 (IST)
Model Town Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Kapil Mishra leads from Model Town
Kapil Mishra, the controversial AAP leader who defected to the BJP in 2019, is leading from Model Town Assembly constituency.
The former Karawal Nagar MLA has been in the media glare ever since he rebelled against the party in May 2017, accusing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. As a result, he was sacked as a minister and suspended from the party’s primary membership. Recently, he came under fire for his tweet comparing 8 February (the day of voting) to an India versus Pakistan match. The Election Commission later imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on him.
Model Town, part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, is a largely affluent area. However, it also has a significant population living in slums.
In these elections too, he ran an acerbic candidate polarising votes on the basis of CAA and NRC.
08:18 (IST)
AAP ahead in 7 seats, BJP takes lead in 4
Latest trends suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in seven seats. BJP, meanwhile, is ahead in 5 seats including Ghonda, Dwarka and Krishna Nagar. Readers can follow constituency wise result at a glance here as well.
08:15 (IST)
Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
First trends come in from Krishna Nagar seat
Anil Goel of BJP is leading in the early morning trends, giving BJP a good start at the beginning of the counting process, News18 reported. The seat, once considered a BJP stronghold, is witnessing a fierce battle between the BJP, AAP and Congress. While the Congress has fielded former minister and four-time MLA Ashok Walia, the BJP has fielded Anil Goyal to take on sitting MLA and AAP candidate SK Bagga.
The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency lies in the East Delhi district. The seat is a prestige battle for BJP as it is home to Union minister Harsh Vardhan. He won the seat five consecutive times between 1995 and 2015.
08:01 (IST)
Counting of votes begin
07:58 (IST)
EC sets Common Wealth strongroom as model counting centre.
The counting centre at Commonwealth Games Village has been set up as a model centre with state-of-the-art facilities.
07:57 (IST)
Delhi traffic takes minor hit due to counting; diversion in Dwarka sector 7 and 9
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory saying the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to Delhi election counting.
Traffic movement will also remain closed from Bhajanpura towards Gagan Cinema (both carriageways) due to vote counting. Motorists are advised to take alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted early today.
Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) shall remain closed due to Counting. Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to vote counting, they tweeted.
07:56 (IST)
Only two Delhi constituencies recorded over 70% turnout
Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran in Old Delhi with 70.38 percent turnout and 71.6 percent respectively.
07:46 (IST)
AAP's Manish Sisodia offers prayers before Delhi results; Manoj Tiwari claims BJP coming to power notwithstanding exit poll predictions
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, he exuded confidence and said, "We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
Meanwhile, Delhi unit chief of AAP's main rival, BJP, also claimed that the saffron party will win the polls. He said don't be surprised if the BJP comes to power with 55 seats. "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for the BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats,"
He also rubbished the exit poll predictions, which have forecast an AAP wave.
07:36 (IST)
EC puts in place three-tier security to guard strongrooms
07:27 (IST)
Delay in voter turnout data angers AAP
In the bitterly fought Delhi elections, not even the simple matter of voter turnout figures were without controversy this time. The final voter turnout came out on Sunday, whereas the elections were conducted on Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm. The unusual delay in revealing the voter turnout fuelled speculation and angered a jittery Aam Aadmi Party, which has earlier also raised questions on the fairness of polls and alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines were rigged to favour the BJP.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Election Commission over delay in the announcement of the final voter turnout. Hours after the polling concluded, Kejriwal tweeted, "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"
07:25 (IST)
07:10 (IST)
07:07 (IST)
07:00 (IST)
06:25 (IST)
06:22 (IST)
