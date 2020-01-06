Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Date: Voting on 8 Feb, results on 11 Feb; Kejriwal says Delhi will vote on work done by AAP

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on 8 February, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Monday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Delhi would go to polls on 8 February in a single phase and the counting of votes and the results will be announced on 11 February.

The notification is to be issued by 14 January, while the last day of filing nominations is 21 January. Nominations are to be scrutinised by 22 January, and the last date to withdraw nominations is 24 January, the EC further added. Arora said that the total electors in the NCT of Delhi are 1.46 crore and polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations.

He said that 90,000 officials will be deployed in the election process. The additional secretary will handle any additional deployment of officials on poll duty, he said.

Soon after the poll dates were announced, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This election will be fought on the basis of (developmental) work.

ये चुनाव काम पर होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel said, "Every member of the public is our chief ministerial face. The people will hold the AAP to account for their work."

जनता का हर आदमी हमारा मुख्यमंत्री का चेहरा है, अब जनता ही आम आदमी पार्टी से उनके किये गए कामों का जवाब मांगेगी। #DelhiElections2020 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 6, 2020

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said that the AAP's poll campaign will be a positive one. Replying to a question on whether issues like the abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq will have an effect on the polls, the Delhi chief minister said, "The Delhi election will be fought on education, water, regularisation of illegal colonies and such other issues."

Answering a question on whether the contest would effectively be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal, the chief minister said, "How is this possible? Modiji will not leave the prime minister's post and become the Delhi chief minister."

He further said, "I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for us only if you feel we have done work here. If you feel that we haven’t done any work then don’t vote for us."

With the announcement of the dates, the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect. Arora mentioned that no state-specific schemes can be announced in the Budget as the code of conduct is in effect.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

The number of voters has increased by 1,87,000 in the final roll of 2020 as compared to the draft roll published on 15 November, 2019, he said.

"There were deletions of 60,848 names and addition of 2,47,950 names in the draft electoral roll, resulting in net addition of around 1,87,000 voters," the Chief Electoral Officer said.

In 2015 polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls by winning 67 seats while the BJP was decimated to three seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Congress party, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to secure any seat.

This will be the first election since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP lost Jharkhand — its second state of 2019 — last month; the BJP lost to an Opposition alliance led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and including the Congress. This will also be the first polls in the national capital since the BJP swept to a massive win in Lok Sabha polls early last year; the party swept all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.