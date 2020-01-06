Delhi Election 2020 Dates LIVE updates: Voting for Assembly polls on 8 February, counting of votes on 11 February, Model Code of Conduct kicks in

Delhi Election 2020 Dates LATEST updates: The Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single-phase on 8 February while the counting will be held on 11 February, CEC Sunil Arora announces. The notification for the nominations will be on 22 January, while the last date of filing nominations will be 22 January. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be 24 January. The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in Delhi with immediate effect, the CEC says.

It is a set of guidelines issued by the poll panel for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct. Arora says that a media monitoring cell will also be formed for the election and all arrangements will be there to enforce the model code of conduct.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

CEC Sunil Arora begins press conference to announce Delhi Assembly Elections. Poll schedule to be announced shortly. Details steps taken by the EC ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi today. According to initial reports, the elections are expected to be held in a single phase with the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi likely to dominate the election narrative.

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi at 3,30 pm on Monday. The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

Three parties that are in the fray these elections are the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Indian National Congress. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP faces a triangular fight with the BJP and Congress.

The BJP is riding high on the Narendra Modi government's achievements at the Centre, while AAP is confident of sailing through in the elections on the back of work done by the Delhi government in education and health.

The Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years, before being ousted by AAP, is likely to announce its candidate list on 10 January.

