Tweeting about the meeting, which lasted for over one and a half hours, Modi said he met and congratulated Adityanath for his historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

In his first meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the BJP's big win in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that he will take the state to new heights of development in the coming years.

According to PTI, Adityanath called on Modi during his maiden visit to the National Capital after the BJP's second successive victory in the UP Assembly polls and spent over 100 minutes with him.

Sources told NDTV the cabinet for the new government in Uttar Pradesh and the date of the swearing-in ceremony date were discussed.

Tweeting about the meeting, which lasted for over one and a half hours, Modi said he met and congratulated Adityanath for his historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Modi's tweet:

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath is in the National Capital to meet the top BJP brass to discuss the exercise of government formation and a variety of other issues. The oath-taking is likely to take place after Holi (March 18), PTI said.

The BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and was the largest party in Goa in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PTI said in a report

Adityanath's visit also comes in the backdrop of several ministers of the previous Uttar Pradesh cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, losing in the polls.

"In the last five years, Adityanath tirelessly worked for the development of Uttar Pradesh," Modi said in a tweet after the meeting, adding that he is fully confident that in the coming years, he (Adityanath) will take the state to greater heights of development.

After meeting Modi, Adityanath met BJP president JP Nadda and is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thereafter, PTI said.

Set to take oath as the chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Nadda, is believed to have centred around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise.

He is likely to be here for two days, sources said. According to the sources, the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held after Holi. The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats. Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid, PTI said in a report.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.