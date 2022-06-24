Crucial Shiv Sena meet on Saturday, Maharashtra Police on alert as party workers 'expected to take to the streets'

On Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati wanted to 'break the party'

After addressing the district chiefs of Shiv Sena on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee on Saturday at 1 pm.

The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan, which the Chief Minister will join virtually.

The announcement came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a meeting with Thackeray at his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Earlier in day, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati wanted to "break the party".

"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," Thackeray added.

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, "I had pain in my neck and head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him."

Allies back Uddhav Thackeray

On Friday, Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar reiterated that the party stood with Thackeray. Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 38 party MLAs.

Maharashtra's ruling coalition the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. It was formed after a fallout between Shiv Sena and the BJP in 2019.

Maharashtra Police on high alert

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has been on high alert after receiving "information that Shiv Sena workers might take to the streets in large numbers."

All Police stations in Maharashtra, especially those in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert. Police received info that Shiv Sainiks can take to the streets in large numbers. To ensure that peace prevails, Police have been asked to remain alert: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/V8QGL0NRYR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

The move comes after a rebel MLA's office was vandalised in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Kurla vandalised allegedly by Shiv Sena workers today pic.twitter.com/RhVYGJVw5X — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

