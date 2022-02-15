'Consistent with my dignity': Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress
Kumar was reportedly upset over being sidelined for the campaigning of the Punjab Assembly elections
Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party.
In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold.”
Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress pic.twitter.com/BwUuqhqSH6
— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
He further said that he hopes to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters.
"I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters," he said. "While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead," he added.
According to a News18 report, Kumar was upset over being sidelined during campaigning for the Punjab polls.
The 69-year-old has served as one of the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and held several portfolios in the last United Progressive Alliance government.
He was the Minister of Law and Justice from October 2012 to May 2013. From January 2011 to May 2013, he was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Planning; Ministry of Science and Technology; and Ministry of Earth Sciences. He was the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs from January to July 2011.
With input from agencies
