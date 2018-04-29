'Congress will win in 2019, Narendra Modi hiding behind power': Rahul Gandhi blasts PM at Jan Aakrosh rally in New Delhi

On Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Jan Aakrosh rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, launched a scathing attack on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Whenever I ask people whether they are happy, they say they are angry and afraid of the government", Rahul said. "Our prime minister keeps making speeches and false promises. He talks about corruption and farmers but there is no honesty".

"BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka has gone to jail", said Rahul. "And on the other hand, Narendra Modiji keeps saying that he is fighting against corruption", he added.

The Congress president then attacked the government over graft allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah. He also said that it was because of the government interference that the Supreme Court judges were asking people for help.

"For the first time in 70 years, four Supreme Court judges came in front of the people and asked for justice. Modiji was silent", Rahul said. "People in the Supreme Court took the name of judge Loya and said that the court was under pressure. Narendra Modi ji was silent", he added.

"People from the RSS are being posted in all institutions in India", Rahul further said. "It's been four years. In the last eight years, unemployment has never been higher. Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax destroyed the economy".

Rahul also said that the government was not doing a lot for the farmers and it was the Congress because of which farmers had support in the country. "Narendra Modi ji does not increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) but then talks about farmers. Arun Jaitley ji says loan waiver for farmers is not an option... without the Congress party, farmers in this country wouldn't survive. Their land would be grabbed by the Narendra Modi government".

Rahul attacks PM over Kathua, Unnao

"For the first time in 70 years, the Indian prime minister had to go abroad to speak about an issue in which a BJP MLA attacked a woman and a small child was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir", Rahul said.

Rahul also said that the prime minister could not face China. "In Doka La, China is making helipads. And the Indian prime minister is having discussions in China without any agenda", Rahul added.

Rahul then said the Congress was going to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election. "Congress has worked to unify this nation. It has worked to protect the minorities of this nation", he said. "You stood up to this government in Gujarat. The press was saying that Congress could not get more than 50 seats in Gujarat. All Congress workers stood up in Gujarat and Narendra Modi had to run away in a sea plane. Now, you should see what we do in Karnataka", he added.

"Congress workers have given their lives for the truth. We will show them in 2019. Narendra Modi is worried now. He is hiding behind power", he added.

Referring to Salman Khurshid speaking against call for impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Rahul said, "In our party, we welcome different opinions. A few days back, Salman Khurshid expressed a different opinion. I want to say: I will be the first one to protect Salman Khurshid. But when we are fighting RSS, we have to be united".