Congress to elect first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Monday: Result date, significance and all you need to know

New Delhi: In the first in 22 years, the Indian National Congress will hold an election for the post of its president on Monday. The competitors are veteran leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikajun Kharge.

Here’s everything you need to know about this election:

Voting process, result dates & timings

Polling will be held on 17 October from 10 am and 4 pm. Counting will take place on 19 October and results will be declared on the same day.

“The delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a ‘tick’ mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling,” said Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry.

“Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 & counting of votes will be done on October 19. A polling booth will be set up at AICC as well, where over 50 people will vote. The whole polling process will be fair & free, no doubt about that,’ he added.

First non-Gandhi president in 24 years

Whatever may the outcome of Monday’s elections, it will be a historic one as it will be the first time in 24 years that the party will be led by a person who does not belong to the Gandhi family.

The last non-Gandhi to lead the Congress was Sitaram Kesri who headed the party from 1996 to 1998. The party’s current president is Sonia Gandhi.

