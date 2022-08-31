Cong president election: BJP picks at Cong, cautions Shashi Tharoor to ‘stop being around public toilets, avoid flights'

Reports state that senior party leader Shashi Tharoor is 'exploring the possibility' of contesting for Congress president but is yet to take a final call on it

New Delhi: Minutes after reports stating Shashi Tharoor exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress President started gaining momentum, BJP leader Amit Malviya cautioned the senior Congress leader and suggested him to learn lessons from history.

In a tweet, Malviya told Tharoor that if he is intending to run for Congress President’s post, he should “immediately stop being around public toilets and avoid flights, chartered planes or chopper, in particular.”

“He (Tharoor) must learn from the lessons history has to to offer,” the BJP leader told Tharoor, wishing him “Good luck!”

If media reports of Shashi Tharoor intending to run for Congress President’s post are true, he should immediately stop being around public toilets and avoid flights, chartered planes or choppers, in particular. He must learn from the lessons history has to offer. Good luck! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 30, 2022

On Tuesday, reports, citing Tharoor's article for "free and fair election" for Congress President's post started doing rounds, with media asking the party Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram whether he would be contesting the election in October.

"I have no comment to make. I accept what I have written in my article, which is that an election would be a good thing for the Congress party," Tharoor said, referring to his article in the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

Reports state that Tharoor is "exploring the possibility" of contesting for Congress president but is yet to take a final call on it.

A report by news agency PTI quoted sources saying, "He has not made up his mind, but could take a call on it soon."

In his article in Mathrubhumi, Tharoor said the "the leadership vacuum at the top" had a damaging effect within the Congress.

He also said that the election of a "fresh president" will be the start towards the revitalisation the Congress badly needs.

On Sunday, Congress announced that the election for party president would be held on 17 October and the result will be declared on 19 October.

The notification for the Congress president election will be issued on 22 September. The filing of nomination would be between 24 and 30 September.

Tharoor, who is among the group of 23 leaders, wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in 2020, seeking organisational reforms.

"Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimize the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party," he had said in a letter to Gandhi.

With inputs from agencies

