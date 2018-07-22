Congress' Mumbai unit puts up posters of Rahul hugging Modi, says party to win elections with 'love' not hatred

Two days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi astounded everyone by hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, the party put up posters of the much-talked-about hug in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb.

According to ANI, the poster carries the message, "Nafrat se nahin pyaar se jeetenge (Will win through love, not hatred)" teasing the BJP that ahead of the 2019 election to Lok Sabha.

Congress president Sanjay Nirupam also uploaded a picture of the poster on his Twitter handle.

On Friday, during the no-confidence motion debate, Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the prime minister over various issues that plague the country like mob lynching and farmers’ woes, women's safety, etc.

The Congress president had also accused the government of 'corruption' referring to the Rafale Deal and also talked about GST, and of demonetisation being a failure.

After his fiery speech, Gandhi then walked over to the prime minister and hugged him. “You can call me Pappu, give me names, but I will never have hatred for you,” he had said.

Soon after, pictures and videos of Gandhi hugging Modi went viral on social media. The gesture surprised the prime minister and all others who witnessed it.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the gesture was against the prescribed decorum of the Parliament and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the hug reminded him of Uttarakhand’s Chipko Movement.

The prime minister himself mocked the move by saying that Rahul Gandhi was in a hurry to become the next prime minister.