Congress MLAs authorise party chief Kharge to pick Karnataka CM amid tussle between Siddaramiah & DK Shivakumar
Congress registered a massive victory in the 10 May Assembly polls by winning 135 seats of the 224 seats, while the BJP bagged only 66. Karnataka has become only the fourth state with Congress in power. The party is also in power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh
Newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka on Sunday authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next chief minister, PTI reported citing sources.
The move comes amid tussle between Karnataka’s tallest Congress leaders- former chief minister Siddaramiah and state unit chief DK Shivalumar- for the CM post.
The Congress Legislature Party, which met at a private hotel in Bengaluru Sunday evening, passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party chief to pick its leader.
#WATCH | …”Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution. It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also… Cong Gen Secy KC Venugopal informed Kharge about… pic.twitter.com/ktunL3e7ie
— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
Earlier, the Congress central observers, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal held a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar.
Congress president Kharge had deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader.
With inputs from agencies
