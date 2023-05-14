Congress MLAs authorise party chief Kharge to pick Karnataka CM amid tussle between Siddaramiah & DK Shivakumar

Newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka on Sunday authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next chief minister, PTI reported citing sources.

The move comes amid tussle between Karnataka’s tallest Congress leaders- former chief minister Siddaramiah and state unit chief DK Shivalumar- for the CM post.

The Congress Legislature Party, which met at a private hotel in Bengaluru Sunday evening, passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party chief to pick its leader.

Earlier, the Congress central observers, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal held a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar.

Congress president Kharge had deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader.

Congress registered a massive victory in the 10 May Assembly polls by securing 135 seats of the 224 seats, while the BJP bagged only 66.

Karnataka has become only the fourth state with Congress in power. The party is also in power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.