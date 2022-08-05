Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge sports black kurta, turban in protest against price rise, unemployment

Senior leaders and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) have been carrying out 'PM House ghero' in protest, while party MPs are holding a 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' from Parliament

New Delhi: The Opposition continues to intensify its protest against price rise and unemployment. On Friday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wore a black kurta and turban in an act of dissent.

Notably, senior leaders and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will start "PM House ghero" in protest. Meanwhile, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are holding a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament.

Addressing the media ahead of the protest, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said: "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."

Strengthening his voice against the Centre, Gandhi said, "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won."

#WATCH | "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/uynamOL6w5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

He further asked the Centre why the Gandhi family is attacked. "They (Centre) do it because we fight for an ideology and there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years," the Congress MP claimed.

Rahul also claimed that his job is to resist the idea of the RSS and he is going to do it. "The more I do it, the more I will be attacked, the harder I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me," he added.

#WATCH | Congress workers and leaders protest against inflation and unemployment in Guwahati, Assam. They have organised a "Raj Bhavan gherao" protest here. pic.twitter.com/6WroVArQ4S — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

To avoid any untoward incident, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the entire area of the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar. The police said that protest/dharna/ gherao in the area of New Delhi district on 5 August cannot be permitted in view of security, law, and order, and traffic reasons.

#WATCH Amid rain showers, Congress workers continue to protest against price rise & unemployment, at party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kf9VzzSJiY — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament amid the ongoing Monsoon session and have raising questions pertaining to the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

It is worth mentioning that the Congress' protest today comes at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul over a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. On Thursday, ED summoned Kharge and questioned him for 8 hours for his alleged connection in the case.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.