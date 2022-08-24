Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigns as party's national spokesperson
In another blow to Congress, Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned as the national spokesperson ruing how decision-making in the party was being influenced by self-serving interests.
In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said, "It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality."
His resignation comes days after leaders of the G23 grouping Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma resigned as the chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir and the chairman of the steering committee for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, respectively.
According to the reports, Shergill, who is a familiar face on TV debates, hadn't been allowed to hold press conferences for the past few months.
