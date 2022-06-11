Congress expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha election

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions including the post of Special Invitee of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), with immediate effect

Congress expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi, party's MLA from Adampur, Haryana, on Saturday for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. Bishnoi has reportedly voted for JJP-backed and BJP-supported Kartikeya Sharma. Congress’ Ajay Maken lost by one vote in the elections on Friday.

In a letter, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions including the post of Special Invitee of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), with immediate effect."

As per Congress, Bishnoi, cross-voted for Kartikeya Sharma, a media baron, instead for the party candidate Ajay Maken after which Maken failed to secure a Rajya Sabha berth. While the vote of an MLA was declared invalid.

Sharma had entered the fray as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP and its ally JJP.

In a a cryptic tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Bishnoi, said: "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."

Bishnoi has been expressing his resentment against Congress ever since Udai Bhan, a trusted loyalist of former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Hooda, was appointed the Congress chief of the state.

Bishnoi had said he would wait for the Congress to decide his role. He was also scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said that Ajay Maken is likely to challenge the result in the High Court, while anti-defection action will be taken against Bishnoi if he doesn’t resign.

In the Rajya Sabha polls on 10 June, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected for the two seats from Haryana in the Upper House.

