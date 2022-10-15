‘Confident of bagging two-thirds majority in Himachal,’ says Amit Shah at Sirmaur rally in run-up to polls

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power with a two-thirds majority in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Shah was addressing a public rally in Sirmaur.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12, when voters will elect legislators to the 68-member House. The poll panel is expected to announce dates for Gujarat assembly elections later this month. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The ruling BJP is confident of returning to power in the state banking on the achievements of the party both at the Centre and state level, Shah said. “Shouldn’t the country be freed from dynastic politics? Prime Minister Modi has done the work of ending ‘parivaarvad’ in politics…. Congress, in the desire for power, hasn’t been able to respect our heritage,” Shah said at the Sirmaur rally in an open dig at the Congress party.

The home minister is scheduled to release the BJP’s election theme song during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Both the BJP and the Congress have given alternate governments in the hill state for over thirty years now. This time round, the BJP however, is hoping to retain power based heavily on the developmental work it has carried out in the Himalayan state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a series of rallies in Himachal Pradesh over the last few months eyeing the assembly polls to be held next month. On Thursday, Modi visited the hill state and began the poll campaign for the BJP. During his visit, the PM launched a number of development projects in Una and Chamba. He also flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series, from Una.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, the BJP currently has 43 legislators followed by 22 of the Congress. There are two Independents and one CPM MLA in the House.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is the BJP’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly polls while the Congress has decided to contest without a CM face as of now.

