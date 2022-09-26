CNN-News18 Town Hall: ‘You, me’ narrative of states won’t help India; Revadi politics is bogus, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Monday, came down heavily on states demanding more funds for the Centre just because they earn more revenue. She also termed “revadi politics bogus”, saying it was a way to “mislead people”.

Responding to Tamil Nadu’s demand for more funds, she said: “You can’t expect more money just because you generate more money than other states. ‘You, me’ narrative won’t work. A country cannot prosper like that. Revenues earned by states are for India.”

“The population is coming down. Many states have valid questions to be asked….reproductive rate is almost going to be negative. The finance commission took the route to make up for it on some level proving that there is a recognition of the problem. The commission is addressing it, not to the proportion of expectation, but somewhat,” she said.

On revadi culture

“Welfare is equivalent to public good,” said the minister, adding that it undoubtedly means hospitals, public schools, infrastructure and good roads.