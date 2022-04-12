CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind, PM Modi and Amit Shah

This was his maiden trip to the national capital after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi.

This was his maiden trip to the national capital after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls. It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister.

After meeting the president, he tweeted in Hindi: "A courtesy call on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovindji at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. Your thoughts always inspire us. Thank you very much for your valuable time!"

He tweeted: "Met the architect of 'New India' Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Your guidance always fills you with a positive energy. Thank you very much for your valuable time!" after meeting Modi.

'नए भारत' के शिल्पकार आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से आज नई दिल्ली में शिष्टाचार भेंट कर उनका पाथेय प्राप्त किया। आपका मार्गदर्शन सदैव ही एक सकारात्मक ऊर्जा से भर देता है। अपना बहुमूल्य समय प्रदान करने हेतु हार्दिक धन्यवाद आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी! pic.twitter.com/WUB6I1gC5b — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 11, 2022

He thanked Shah too for his time.

