Politics

CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind, PM Modi and Amit Shah

This was his maiden trip to the national capital after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term

FP Staff April 12, 2022 00:22:26 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind, PM Modi and Amit Shah

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. ANI

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi.

This was his maiden trip to the national capital after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls. It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister.

After meeting the president, he tweeted in Hindi: "A courtesy call on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovindji at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. Your thoughts always inspire us. Thank you very much for your valuable time!"

He tweeted: "Met the architect of 'New India' Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Your guidance always fills you with a positive energy. Thank you very much for your valuable time!" after meeting Modi.

He thanked Shah too for his time.

With inputs from agencies

 

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 12, 2022 00:22:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Uttar Pradesh: 9.74 lakh tablets, mobile phones to be given to youth soon
India

Uttar Pradesh: 9.74 lakh tablets, mobile phones to be given to youth soon

Uttar Pradesh's Department of Information Technology has included it in its 100-day action plan and has started preparations

Bulldozer has started 'crushing' people under BJP rule, says Akhilesh Yadav
India

Bulldozer has started 'crushing' people under BJP rule, says Akhilesh Yadav

'Bulldozer' was propagated by the BJP as a symbol of its government's actions against criminals, whose illegal properties were razed in the party's previous term

Indian community abroad playing role in changing geo-politics of the region, says President Kovind
World

Indian community abroad playing role in changing geo-politics of the region, says President Kovind

Kovind noted that the Indian community in the Netherlands is the largest Indian-origin diaspora in mainland Europe with more than 200,000 members of Hindustani-Surinami community