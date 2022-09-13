Sukanta Majumdar, who was on Tuesday arrested amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, lashed out at Mamata saying that she ran away after seeing the crowd gathered to protest against the 'corrupt practices' of her government in the state.

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, who was on Tuesday arrested amid BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march, lashed out at Mamata Banerjee saying that she ran away after seeing the strength of people gathered to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of her government in the state.

“The chief minister is scared. She ran away after seeing the strength of the people gathered here. Only 30 per cent people are here today, some of the people were detained yesterday,” he told reporters after being arrested.

West Bengal | State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested amid BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest against the state government, in Kolkata CM’s scared, ran away after seeing the strength of the people gathered here; only 30% are here today, some of the rest were detained y’day, he said pic.twitter.com/M06AV7CQ58 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday to take part in the saffron party’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

The BJP has hired several trains – three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal – to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, police said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP’s protest march.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee doesn’t have the support of people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal… Police will have to pay for what it’s been doing since yesterday. BJP is coming,” said Adhikari.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

