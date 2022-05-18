Chintan Shivir: Congress will be a tail party in future and regional parties will take lead, says K Kavitha

The TRS leader said that regional parties have a clear agenda for people and unlike Congress, is not suffering from any leadership crisis

In a sharp reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s statement at the Congress' Chintan Shivir that its regional allies “lack ideology”, political parties feel that the grand old party should reconcile with the reality that it no longer dominates the Opposition space.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha said that in the Chintan Shivir, the grand old party has expressed anguish about the success of regional parties. “We're successful because we perform. (Un)like Congress, we don't have leadership crisis,” she said.

Regional parties have a clear agenda for people, Rahulji should understand even in Maharashtra they're in power because of regional party there. In Maharashtra, Congress is tail party, tomorrow it'll be tail party in country & regional parties will take lead: TRS MLC K Kavitha pic.twitter.com/EBuyLWEYjT — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The Telangana leader said that Congress is planning to reviving its party, since the nation is reeling with unemployment and communal disharmony.

In a sharp comment, Kavitha added, “Regional parties have a clear agenda for people. Rahul ji should understand even in Maharashtra they're in power because of regional party. In Maharashtra, Congress is tail party, tomorrow it'll be tail party in country and regional parties will take lead.”

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.