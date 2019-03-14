You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

China blocks bid to ban Masood Azhar: Rahul calls Narendra Modi 'weak', BJP says it's undoing Gandhi family's mistakes

Politics FP Staff Mar 14, 2019 11:45:05 IST

Following reports of China blocking a bid at the United Nations to designate the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, as a "global terrorist", a war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress.

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Modi's foreign policy has been a series of "diplomatic disasters", the BJP has said that it is "undoing all the mistakes" of the Gandhi family. The opposition party also slammed China over the development.

This is the fourth time that China has blocked the move. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on 27 February, days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 42 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Rahul on Thursday tweeted:

The BJP in response tweeted:

Rahul's claims were backed up by various other Congress leaders:


The Congress also released separate statements against the prime minister on its official Twitter handles:

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also responded to the development:

Meanwhile, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, thanked the nations who supported the motion to designate Azhar a "global terrorist."

Following China's block, responsible UNSC members have warned they "may be forced to pursue other actions" at the Security Council if Beijing continued with this policy.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 11:45:05 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores