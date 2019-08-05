Centre scraps Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Parliament says Balochistan, PoK next

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the Central government will also reclaim Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) the way it has done in Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370.

"Today, we have reclaimed Jammu and Kashmir. Tomorrow, we will take Balochistan, PoK and I have trust that this government will fulfill the dream of undivided India," he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena is one of Bharatiya Janata Party's key allies at the Centre and has sought to establish ties with the BJP once again from before the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Home minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after Shah's announcement was immediately followed by the massive uproar in the Upper House with Opposition MPs protesting in the well of the House.

