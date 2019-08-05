Jammu and Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Article 370 revoked; J&K now Union Territory with legislature, Ladakh UT without legislature

Jammu and Kashmir News LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah announces that Article 370 that grants Jammu and Kashmir special status will be revoked amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh to be a Union Territory without legislation.
Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien opposed the tabling saying that the members of the Opposition benches should be informed about bills that are being taken up for consideration in the Parliament.
While Jammu and Kashmir has been put under unprecendented lockdown amid security crises, home minister Amit Shah will address the Parliament today — Rajya Sabha at 11 am, Lok Sabha at 12 — over the prevailing situation in Valley. BJP has also issued whips to all its MPs to be present at the Parliament today.
After the cabinet security meeting, full cabinet meeting is currently underway at the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to reprots, the Cabinet will apprise the senior leaders and ministers of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what the government is planning to do going ahead.
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Apart from them, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice to the House. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha will meet at 10 am today in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting, ANI has reported.
Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 9.30 am today. It comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.
According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported. Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials — deputy commissioners and senior police officers — appeared on social media.
A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: "I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."
Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.
Regarding the house arrest, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI that they would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.
Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.
"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.
Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.
This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.
Revoking Article 370 ends power-sharing deals between Indian govt and Kashmiri political elite
Leaving aside all the Constitutional-ese, Article 370 was, in essence, a compact between the Kashmiri political élite and the Indian republic: in return for wide-ranging powers, the local élite agreed to Indian rule. Today, that deal has ended. This will have a number of consequences. First, India has always governed in Kashmir through local parties. In 1953, when Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was seen as supporting independence, he was arrested, but other local leaders, like GM Bakshi and GM Sadiq came on board with India. Now, New Delhi is saying it doesn't need the help of a local élite. It will run the show directly, as a Union Territory. No one can say predict how this will pan out.
What a glorious day: Ram Madhav
Tweeting minutes after Amit Shah proposed to revoke Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, BJP's National Secretary Ram Madhav took to Twitter and heartily welcomed the move. "What a glorious day," he tweeted.
"Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 (sic)."
Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba Mufti
Leaders from across the spectra reacted to the biggest news of the day as Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha announced that Article 370, that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be abrogated, thus making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory. According to the latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Amit Shah will brief all NDA MPs.
Calling it the "darkest day in Indian democracy', Mehbooba Mufti said, "Decision of Jammu and Kashmir leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K (sic)". "It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises."
Jammu and Kashmir to be Union Territory with legislation
Under the proposed law that Amit Shah introduced in the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh to be a Union Territory without legislation.
Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
After Home Minister Amit Shah moves resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, ruckus ensues in Rajya Sabha. Shah tells Rajya Sabha that the government will be introducing four Bills on Jammu and Kashmir at once.
Amit Shah rises to table J&K Reservation Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah rises in Rajya Sabha to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today. Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien opposed the tabling saying that the members of the Opposition benches should be informed about bills that are being taken up for consideration in the Parliament.
Amit Shah rises to address Rajya Sabha
Centre likely to remove Article 35A, Article 370
According to the CNN-News18, Centre is mostly likely to revoke both Article 35 A and Article 370.
What is Article 35 A
Incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order, Article 35A confers special rights and privileges upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and prohibits people from outside the state from buying/purchasing any immovable property in the state. The article authorises the state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of J&K and provide them with notable benefits exclusive only to them. Meanwhile, Article 35A proscribes non-permanent residents from permanently settling in the state, buying immovable property, acquiring land, applying for government jobs, any kind of scholarships and aids and other public welfare projects.
What is Article 370
This Article specifies that except for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Communications and ancillary matters (matters specified in the Instrument of Accession), the Indian Parliament needs the state government's concurrence for applying all other laws. Thus, the state's residents lived under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians.
Similar protections for unique status exist in tribal areas of India, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Nagaland. However, it is only in the case of Jammu and Kashmir that the accession of the state to India is still a matter of dispute between India and Pakistan, still on the agenda of the UN Security Council and where the Government of India vide 1974 Indira-Sheikh accord committed itself to keeping the relationship between the Union and Jammu and Kashmir within the ambit of this Article.
Visuals from Doda; security forces have been deployed in the area
Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment. The authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar, officials said.
The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Monday midnight as a precautionary measure, they said. "There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed," according to an order.
Amit Shah to address Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am today, and Lok Sabha at 12 over the Kashmir issue. The BJP has issued whips to all its MPs to ensuring that they are present at the Parliament today.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairman has decided to delay Zero Hour submission today due to ‘Urgent Legislative Business’. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding suspension of business today and discussion over Kashmir issue.
Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad among the first to reach Cabinet meeting
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday, amid speculation that the government may take some decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were the first to reach the prime minister's residence, where the meeting is taking place, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week. Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.
The Cabinet normally meets on every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting on Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet.
BJP is murdering democracy in Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has condemned the rising tensions in Kashmir in the backdrop of the three most prominent politicians of the Valley being put under house arrest and section 144 imposed in Srinagar.
"What sort of politics is the BJP indulging in here? Democracy is being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that his party is prepared to raise the issue in the Parliament today and further seek clarification from the prime minister.
Rajya Sabha to discuss Kashmir starting 11 am
According to the latest reports, Rajya Sabha will discuss the Kashmir situation at 11 am today. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita had given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Lack of clarity by the Government of India over the current Kashmir situation has come under severe criticism especially after three mainstream and top state leaders, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, were put under house arrest on Sunday night.
Expect ruckus in Parliament today over Kashmir issue
Meanwhile, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz donned black bands before entering the Parliament as a mark of protest over the situation in Kashmir.
Sensex also falls over 450 points
As tension in Jammu and Kashmir mounts, rupee tumbled 85 paise or 1.22 percent against the dollar and is trading at 70.43. Sensex also falls over 450 points 1.2 percent to trade at 36,651.
Cabinet meeting underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir Valley, the officials said, adding that satellite phones were being provided to police officials and district magistrates. The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from midnight.
As per the order, there will be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.
Amit Shah met with Doval and home secy Rajiv Gauba
Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah is reported to have met with top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and is believed to have discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was also seen leaving the Home Minister’s office. It was not known whether he had a separate meeting with the minister or was part of the internal security meeting, with the NSA present.
Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury give Adjournment Motion notice over Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the prevailing tensions and situation in Kashmir. Apart from Tewari, senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.
All communications snapped in Jammu and Kashmir
Cabinet meeting at 9.30 am today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
Narendra Modi meets with Amit Shah, Ajit Doval at PM's residence
Not only mobile and internet services, but landlines and television networks were snapped too
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is confusing right now for there is no way of knowing what is happening in the state. While the administration has jammed all mobile and internet services, a few journalists on Twitter reported that landlines and television network connections have been snapped too. "Creating a black hole as we await the cabinet announcement," Barkha Dutt tweeted.
No Section 144 in Ladakh; schools and colleges to function normally
Schools to reopen normally in Ladakh region on Monday after summer vacations, ANI reports. The report adds that classes will resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions as well.
Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.
No idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good: Abdullah
A few hours after the leaders were put in house arrest, Abdullah said, "While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good" and urged the people to stay calm.
'Please stay calm', tweet Kashmir leaders
The top three mainstream leaders — Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — who were placed under house arrest on Sunday night, took to twitter and requested everyone to "stay calm".
Sharing his detention news on social media, Lone tweeted, "Detained yet again. first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm."
In a series of tweets after he was placed under house arrest, Abdullah urged the people of Kashmir to have faith and to stay calm. "To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM."
World watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
In a series of tweets, former chief minister of state and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night. In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours."
The former chief minister also commented on the decision to put a few leaders under house arrest. "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India."
Allah save us, tweets Omar Abdullah minutes before being placed under house arrest
Section 144 imposed in Srinagar
The government order said Section 144 would come into effect in Srinagar from the midnight of August 5 and remain in force till further orders. While ruling out curfew, the order also said public meetings or rallies would be disallowed and there would be “no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed”.
Situation tense in Valley; Mehbooba, Omar under house arrest
Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley.
12:02 (IST)
Revoking Article 370 ends power-sharing deals between Indian govt and Kashmiri political elite
11:55 (IST)
11:53 (IST)
11:36 (IST)
11:30 (IST)
Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019
11:30 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
11:08 (IST)
Amit Shah rises to address Rajya Sabha
11:03 (IST)
WATCH: Situation normal in Leh
People are going about their daily chores normally in Leh, ANI reported on Monday morning. Classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed normally today. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.
10:53 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning: Anand Mahindra
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday morning weighed in on the prevailing uncertainty in Kashmir that was dramatically heightened when the Centre put three of the Valley's most prominent politicians under house arrest and imposed Section 144. As a decision on Jammu and Kashmir is likely in Parliment today, Mahindra writes, "Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger and the future more positive."
10:38 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
10:13 (IST)
10:10 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
09:57 (IST)
Expect ruckus in Parliament today over Kashmir issue
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Apart from them, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice to the House. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha will meet at 10 am today in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting, ANI has reported.
Meanwhile, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz donned black bands before entering the Parliament as a mark of protest over the situation in Kashmir.
09:53 (IST)
Security forces deployed in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5 August
09:51 (IST)
09:40 (IST)
Cabinet meeting underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
After the cabinet security meeting, full cabinet meeting is currently underway at the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to reprots, the Cabinet will apprise the senior leaders and ministers of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what the government is planning to do going ahead.
Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir Valley, the officials said, adding that satellite phones were being provided to police officials and district magistrates. The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from midnight.
As per the order, there will be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.
09:22 (IST)
09:18 (IST)
09:01 (IST)
All communications snapped in Jammu and Kashmir
All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.
08:46 (IST)
Cabinet meeting at 9.30 am today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
The meeting scheduled for 9.30am comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
08:37 (IST)
Narendra Modi meets with Amit Shah, Ajit Doval at PM's residence
According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee on Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported.
Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials – deputy commissioners and senior police officers – appeared on social media.
08:31 (IST)
08:24 (IST)
08:21 (IST)
08:15 (IST)
08:05 (IST)
07:58 (IST)
Allah save us, tweets Omar Abdullah minutes before being placed under house arrest
A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”
07:57 (IST)
07:56 (IST)
