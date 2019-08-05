Jammu and Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Article 370 revoked; J&K now Union Territory with legislature, Ladakh UT without legislature

Jammu and Kashmir News LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah announces that Article 370 that grants Jammu and Kashmir special status will be revoked amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh to be a Union Territory without legislation.

Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien opposed the tabling saying that the members of the Opposition benches should be informed about bills that are being taken up for consideration in the Parliament.

While Jammu and Kashmir has been put under unprecendented lockdown amid security crises, home minister Amit Shah will address the Parliament today — Rajya Sabha at 11 am, Lok Sabha at 12 — over the prevailing situation in Valley. BJP has also issued whips to all its MPs to be present at the Parliament today.

After the cabinet security meeting, full cabinet meeting is currently underway at the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to reprots, the Cabinet will apprise the senior leaders and ministers of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what the government is planning to do going ahead.

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Apart from them, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice to the House. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.

Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha will meet at 10 am today in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting, ANI has reported.

Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 9.30 am today. It comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.

According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported. Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials — deputy commissioners and senior police officers — appeared on social media.

A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: "I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."

Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

Regarding the house arrest, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI that they would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

