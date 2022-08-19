AAP MP Chadha on Friday said that the popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has rattled the Narendra Modi-led Centre which has unleashed agencies like CBI on their party leaders to finish him.

New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said that the popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has rattled the Narendra Modi-led Centre which has unleashed agencies like CBI on the AAP leaders to finish him.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

"Seeing the public support and rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scared. They've unleashed agencies like CBI on our people and leaders. There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal," said Chadha.

Seeing the public support & rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP & PM Modi are scared. They've unleashed agencies like CBI on our people & leaders. There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal: AAP MP Raghav Chadha CBI raid ongoing at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's residence pic.twitter.com/XERzfuxGhn — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

He said that the Centre is going all out to destroy Delhi government's models of health and education and arrest ministers so that Kejriwal model is finished.

"We used to speak of 2 models - education and healthcare. To stop this, Health Minister Satyendar Jain was jailed and they're preparing to jail Manish Sisodia too. They want to destroy our models of health and education and arrest ministers so that Kejriwal model is destroyed," said the AAP MP.

When asked about BJP leaders Kapil Mishra's allegation that the news about Delhi model of education on the front page of New York Times was paid, he said, "It's laughable. No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It's the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times' front page daily if someone can buy them."

It's laughable. No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It's the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times' front page daily if someone can buy them: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on BJP's Kapil Mishra's tweet pic.twitter.com/lbqmHBZHqS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Chaddha said the CBI had found nothing in past raids and would find nothing today as well.

"They raided Arvind Kejriwal, found four mufflers. And all they will find in Manish Sisodia's home are pencils, notebooks and geometry boxes," he added.

He said more than 100 AAP leaders were falsely charged and "one by one we were absolved in every case".

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.