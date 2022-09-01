Caste is the name of game in UP as Shivpal Yadav floats 'Yadav Renaissance Mission'

Shivpal Yadav is the patron of the organisation, while former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president. Writer Vishwatma is founder member of the Mission

New Delhi: Shivpal Yadav, founder of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, on Thursday announced formation of a new outfit for the Yadav community and said that the organisation will fight for the cause of social justice.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle, Shivpal said that the organisation – Yadav Renaissance Mission – was not for or against any political party.

Shivpal is the patron of the organisation, while former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president. Writer Vishwatma is founder member of the Mission.

Addressing a press conference today, Shivpal said: “We will soon be constituting the unit of the Mission across the state and country.”

The new outfit is going to take up issues including demand for conducting a caste census and formation of ‘Ahir (Yadav) regiment’.

Yadavs are considered as the core vote bank of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the constitution of new outfit is seen as an evident attempt to woo the community.

For the unversed, Shivpal Yadav recently parted ways with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, months after both leaders came together for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Shivpal formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia in 2018.

