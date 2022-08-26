Can persuade Ghulam Nabi Azad to join BJP if party asks me, says Kuldeep Bishnoi
'It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego....,' Bishnoi said.
New Delhi: Hours after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Friday said that he can convince the veteran leader to join the saffron party if it desires so.
Welcoming Azad to the party, Bishnoi said that it won’t be wrong to say that the Congress is in self-destruction and suicidal mode.
“It won’t be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego…. Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party,” said Bishnoi.
In a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he is leaving the party a “heavy heart”.
“The Congress has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India,” Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.
Reacting to the development, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that the veteran leader must not be getting the respect he was showered earlier.
“He must not be getting respect and love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it’s happened before, Congress can come back stronger. Country needs strong opposition,” he said.
This latest high-profile exit from the Congress comes after the polls for the party
president were deferred. Azad’s resignation follows a series of exits of senior leaders from
the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, Jitin Prasada, amongst others.
This development comes just weeks after Azad resigned from the post of Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee, just hours after he was given the appointment.
According to sources, Azad had refused to assume the post of Chairman of the campaign committee citing “health reasons” and had conveyed the same to the Congress leadership, thanking them for the responsibility.
The move from Azad came at the time after disgruntled voices within the J&K unit of the Congress rose to a crescendo after the Congress leadership rejigged the whole unit.
