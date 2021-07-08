Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Here's how newly inducted ministers have reacted after Modi's reset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the oath-taking ceremony, took to social media account and congratulated the new Cabinet Ministers by sharing a picture with them

FP Trending July 08, 2021 16:47:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind along with the newly appointed Council of Ministers in the Narendra Modi government. Twitter/narendramodi

In the first reshuffle of the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power for the second straight term in 2019, a total of 43 leaders took oath as ministers on Wednesday, 7 July. Sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind, 15 out of the 43 leaders have been allotted ministries of Cabinet ranks while the remaining 28 have been inducted as ministers of state.

Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Mansukh Mandaviya got a promotion and have now become Cabinet rank ministers. While Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras (Lok Janshakti Party chief), Sarbananda Sonowal (former Assam Chief Minister), and others are among the new faces who have been inducted into the cabinet.

Modi, after the oath-taking ceremony, took to social media account and congratulated the new Cabinet Ministers by sharing a picture with them. In the tweet, he said that they will continue working to build a strong, prosperous India and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Quote tweeting Modi's tweet, Bhupendra Yadav (environment; labour & employment) wrote:

Anurag Thakur (Information & Broadcasting and Sports Ministry) in a tweet in hindi said that he will have true faith in the Constitution of India and will keep the sovereignty and integrity of India intact.

Sarbananda Sonowal (AYUSH; ports, shipping and waterways) announced that he took oath as a member of Modi’s Cabinet yesterday and called it “a rare honour” to serve the nation “at a historic juncture” once again.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (civil aviation) thanked Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility to serve as Civil Aviation Minister.

Below, take a look at what the other Cabinet inductees said after taking oath:

Pashupati Paras (food processing industries): 

Shobha Karandlaje (agriculture, MoS): 

RCP Singh (steel)

Meenakshi Lekhi (external affairs; culture):

Anupriya Patel (commerce and industry, MoS):

Updated Date: July 08, 2021 16:47:17 IST

