By election results 2018 LIVE updates: NCP wins Bhandara-Gondiya seat; Congress' Muniratna demands ministerial berth

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2018 15:32:13 IST
  • 15:32 (IST)

    KC Tyagi blames increased prices of fuel and diesel for BJP's loss in bypolls

    "Increased prices of fuel and diesel are the main reason why we suffered a setback. Centre should have rolled back the hike immediately. In rural areas, when the price of fuel and diesel goes up, the prices of other commodities also go up," said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    This is a victory for social justice: Akhilesh Yadav

    "This is a defeat for those trying to divide people in the nation," said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition's victory in Kairana. "I thank all the voters who, despite a lot of heat, went out to vote," he added.

  • 15:07 (IST)

    NCP wins Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Congress leader Muniratna demands ministerial berth

    Congress leader Muniratna has retained the RR Nagar seat, according to India Today TV. The news channel also said that the Congress has demanded a ministerial berth now.

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Cycle of winning and losing continues: Jharkhand BJP leader

  • ANI ">

    14:45 (IST)

    BJP wins Tharali bypoll Assembly seat in Uttarakhand - ANI

  • Click here to read more ">

    14:43 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Congress' Vishwajeet Kadam won Palus Kadegaon bypoll uncontested

    Congress nominee Vishwajeet Kadam's election from Palus-Kadegaon Assembly seat in the bypoll had become a mere formality after all the other candidates in the fray withdrew their nominations.

    The bypoll was necessitated because of the death of sitting Congress MLA and former minister Patangrao Kadam. Vishwajeet will hold the office for just over a year, as the term of the current Assembly ends in October 2019.

    Vishwajeet had unsuccessfully contested from the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections.inherits a strong legacy from his father in the form of control over a Sangli-based cooperative sugar mill, several dairies, educational institutes and cooperative societies in the western Maharashtra district.

    Click here to read more

  • 14:36 (IST)

    BJP wins Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll by 29,572 votes, Congress bags Shahkot Assembly seat

    According to ANI, the Congress has won the Shahkot assembly bypoll seat in Punjab. Meanwhile, the NCP is leading by 20,583 votes in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:12 (IST)

    RJD celebrates Jokihat win; Tejashwi Yadav says people have given him new strength

    RJD leaders Tesjashwi Yadav, Ram Chandra Purve, Alok Mehta, Vijay Prakash and others came together to celebrate their conclusive victory in Jokihat by sharing sweets and colours. Speaking to the press, Yadav called this a victory for the people in Jokihat. “The people have given me new strength. Jokihat is a JD(U) stronghold and Nitish wasn’t able to save this seat despite the whole cabinet coming down there to campaign,” he said.

    “The people of Jokihat have had their revenge on those insulting their mandate. This is the gift they have given to those people distributing swords during Ram Navami. Our margin of victory is larger than the seats won by JD(U),” he added.

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:09 (IST)

    Miani D Shira, the new MLA from Ampati, with her husband after victory

    Image by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:07 (IST)

    Gomia bypoll: JMM wins; AJSU candidate says he will succeed in 2019 election

    AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto was defeated by JMM contestant Babita Devi with very less margin of votes in Gomia bypoll. Mahto has contested election for the first time. He was an ex-Jharkhand civil service officer who took volutary retirement to contest Gomia bypoll.

    "Who wins or loses depend on the blessings of voters. But I am sure and confident being first runner-up in this bypoll that I will surely succeed in the coming 2019 Assembly election," said Mahto.

    AJSU is a coalition partner in ruling BJP government. In Gomia bypoll, AJSU broke coalition dharma by fielding candidate. When asked Mahto, he said BJP can't be blamed for his defeat as every party had its own effort.

    Input by Divy Khare/101Reporter

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:59 (IST)

    Ampati bypoll: Mukul Sangma hugs daughter Miani Shira on her win

    Former chief minister Mukul Sangma hugged his daughter Miani D Shira after she became the new MLA and carried forward the family's association with the constituency. Sangma had represented the constituency for 25 years before vacating the seat in favour of his daughter this year.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:45 (IST)

    JOKIHAT BYPOLLS: People have rejected Nitish Kumar's arrogance

    "People have rejected Nitish Kumar's arrogance and have put their faith in Tejashwi Yadav's young leadership. People who were with Taslimuddin ji are now with Lalu ji," says Johikat's new MLA, Shahnawaz Alam, who emerged as the winner after 24 rounds of counting with a lead of 41,225 votes.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:16 (IST)

    SILLI BYPOLLS

    After 14th and final round of counting JMM candidate Seema Devi wins Silli bypolls by defeating  Ajsu candidate Sudesh Mahto by 13510 votes.

    Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:12 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    TMC supporters gather to celebrate, cops up security

    The supporters of TMC have gathered around the building but the security forces have fortified the place. The presence of TMC MP and a fear of violence led to the decision of such strict measures. The roads beyond the barricade is however painted green with supporters playing colors, dancing and singing.

    Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:08 (IST)

    Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala

    Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala bypolls in West Bengal by 62,324 votes votes. The BJP is in the second position with 41,882  votes while CPM has been relegated to the second position with 30,180 votes. 

    Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Look at Lok Sabha and Assembly seats where bypolls were held on 28 May

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:56 (IST)

    JOKIHAT WIN: Tejashawi Yadav to address press at 1 pm

    After winning Jokihat, Leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, congratulated people of Johikat on their victory. He will address the media at 1 pm.

    Input by Vidya Sagar/101Reporters

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Shiv Sena blames faulty EVMs, missing people from voter list for Palghar debacle

    "Many EVMs were faulty, names of about 50-60,00 people were missing from voter list. Also, within 12 hours of voting ending, the Election Commission changed vote percentage. So, all of this is very doubtful," says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on BJP leading in Palghar bypolls.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:43 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: We will work towards removing the deficiencies that led to this defeat, says JD(U)

    In a statement by JDU's Ashok Chaudhary, the party accepted defeat in the Johikat bypolls. "We accept our defeat. We will work towards removing the deficiencies that led to this defeat. Even though Araria and Jokihat are not JDU seats, we wanted to try our best here."

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters

  • 12:43 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: RJD wins with 76,002 votes, JD(U) accepts defeat

    Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has won the Jokihat Bihar Assembly seat with 76,002 votes. The JD(U) polled 37,913 votes. The Jokihat seat fell vacant after the resignation of sitting MLA Sarfaraz Alam. The bypoll is being viewed as a test of strength between Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the RJD of Lalu Prasad. Having won the seat in 2015 on a JD(U) ticket, Alam switched over to the RJD in March this year and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Araria in a bypoll necessitated by the death of his father Mohd Taslimuddin.

    Taslimuddin himself had represented Jokihat in the Bihar assembly for a record five times. His younger son Shahnawaz Alam had been fielded by the RJD while the JD(U) candidate was Murshid Alam, a former Panchayat Mukhiya.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Congress wins RR Nagar; reactions pour in

    As Congress candidate N Munirathna wins from the RR Nagar constituency, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao says the people of Bengaluru have blessed the party. SAD candidate Nayab Singh Kohar, meanwhile, who is trailing in the Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab, says, "I think the EVM machines were rigged."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:28 (IST)

    Bengaluru's Rajarajeswari Nagar

    After 13 rounds, the Congress is ahead by 43,409 votes. N Munirathna has been declared the winner.

    Input by Laskhmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:22 (IST)

    Maheshtala Bypoll Results

    After 17 rounds of counting in West Bengal's Maheshtala, here are the numbers:  

    TMC: 89,318
    CPM: 25,262
    BJP: 33,737

    TMC leads by: 55,581 votes

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:16 (IST)

    Maheshtala Bypoll results

    The vote bank of Trinamool Congress has gone up 12 percent since last year. On the other hand, the vote bank of BJP has gone up 17 percent

    Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    According to reports, NCP is leading by 5,000 votes from Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha seat after fourth round of counting

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:09 (IST)

    Jharkhand: Silli bypolls

    Seema Devi of JMM maintains lead of 2,870 votes from her nearest rival Sudesh Mahto of Ajsu after 9th round of counting. Seema JMM 46,924; Sudesh Ajsu party 44,054

    Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:08 (IST)

    Gomia bypoll

    Again in ninth round of counting, JMM candidate Babita Devi takes a lead from BJP  bagging 6,318 votes. BJP Madhavlal Singh got 820 votes while AJSU has 3880 votes. The ninth round decreased the lead of BJP with JMM. Now, BJP is leading with only 1091 votes from JMM. 

    Divy Khare, 101Reporters

  • CPM's gamble of fielding candidate from minority community has paid off

    The CPM had made a big gamble by fielding a member of the minority community as its candidate in the Hindu-dominated Chengannur constituency. The outcome of the election shows that it has paid off well for the party candidate Saji Cherian. 

    The move helped the party to secure the Christian votes which account for 10 percent of the total electorate even while retaining its traditional Hindu votes. The CPM had sought to consolidate the Christian votes by projecting the Congress candidate Vijayakumar as a Sangh Parivar man citing the roles he play in various Hindu organisations, including the Ayyappa Seva Sangham which serves the pilgrims to the Sabarimala hill shrine. The minority community may have viewed the Congress decision to field a Hindu candidate as a sign of the soft Hintuva line the party plays in Kerala.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Congress leading with 27049 votes from Shahkot assembly seat after 11th round of counting

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Congress retains Ampati

    Congress candidate Miani D Shira has won the Ampati Assembly by election in Meghalaya by around 3,100 votes, beating nearest rival of the National People's Party (NPP) CG Momin. The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and Congress leader Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the Assembly elections, vacated the seat. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:49 (IST)

    Rajarajeswari Nagar: Congress leads by 42,278 votes

    ​After 8 rounds, Congress is leading by 42,278 votes.

    Congress candidate N Munirathna has received 70,224 votes with BJP at 27,946 votes and JDS at 15450.

    Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters

  • CPM's Saji Cherian set to retain Chengannur seat

    CPM candidate Saji Cherian is set to retain the Chengannur seat the party had won after a long time in the 2016 Assembly election. His lead has crossed 8,000 when counting reached the half way. The party had captured the seat from the Congress in the 2016 election by 7983 votes. If the trend continues Cherian will cross this.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    JDS losing not a problem, but BJP must lose: HD Kumaraswamy remarks after Congress' RR Nagar lead

    After Congress' massive lead in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy says it doesn't matter if JDS lost. "We wanted to BJP to lose. That's it." Kumaraswamy's comment assumes importance as it gives a peek in the political mindset in Karnataka currently. The JDS-Congress combine, despite their own differences, will do anything to keep the BJP out of the state.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    After 8th round of counting, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto again trails in Silli bypolls 

    Input by Deb Banerjee/Team 101Reporters

  • 11:24 (IST)

    CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan leading with 12,500 votes at Chengannur by election

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:23 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead of JD(U) with 39,777 votes

    After 13 rounds of counting, RJD is leading with 39,777 votes, while the JD(U) is trailing with 25,723 votes. RJD's Shahnawaz Alam now with a healthy 14,054  lead.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/Team 101Reporters

  • 11:19 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Trends after round 12 of counting for Maheshtala in West Bengal: 

    TMC: 63,833
    CPM: 17,795
    BJP: 24,481

    TMC is leading by 39,352 vote margin.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:18 (IST)

    Pilot initiative allowed VVPAT machines to generate slip upon registration of vote

    The VVPAT machines, for the first time showed the voters their registered vote in this election, as per an election official. "This is a pilot initiative. The VVPAT machine will generate a slip immediately after a voter registers his/her vote to show them their voted symbol. This slip will be visible for 7 seconds before getting destroyed. This is to ensure that voters can see whether their votes have been registered according to their choice. This measures have been taken to curtail corruption. We have used this for few booths during the Vidhan Sabha elections but used them for every booth in Maheshtala by-elections. This is to test whether the same can be applicable for the Lok Sabha polls."

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:15 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Round 11 of counting for the Maheshtala by-elections witnessed an increase in the margin between TMC and BJP. TMC is leading by 35,399 votes. These are the current numbers:

    TMC: 58,204
    CPM: 16,587
    BJP: 22,805

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:14 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: CPM candidate says he is grateful for his supporters

    CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury commented that, "I had to fight against money and muscle and it was a tough fight. But I am grateful to the people that they showed their support to me. I have always maintained that I don't need to win to be able to work for my people and I still maintain the same. However, I can only comment about today after getting a more comprehensive picture of the results."

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Rajarajeshwari Nagar: BJP candidate 'concedes defeat', says report

    BJP candidatefrom RR Nagar Muniraju Gowda left the counting centre as Congress surged ahead to maintain lead in the constituency after the ninth round of counting. According to CNN-News18, Gowda's supporters conceded defeat but the BJP leader has not made any statement on it.

    While assembly elections across the state were held on 12 May, polling for the constituency was held on 28 May. The Election Commission had deferred polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were recovered from an apartment in the constituency.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:04 (IST)

    Nagaland: In the sole Lok Sabha seat from the state, NDPP leads with 1,12,337 votes, NPF trailing with 87,642 votes

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Gomia bypoll: After round six of counting, Seema Devi of JMM leads by 296 votes againt AJSU's Sudesh Mahto

    Input by Deb Banerjee/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:59 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Trend Result after round ten of counting: 

    TMC: 52,870
    CPM: 15,123
    BJP: 32,581

    TMC is maintaining it's lead strongly with an increase in margin. Now it is leading by 32581 votes.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:58 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: Margin increasing between CPM, BJP

    The margin between CPM and BJP is increasing since ninth round with BJP in the second position. What seemed like a close fight between these two parties, now has a margin of almost 4,000 votes after the ninth round with BJP getting ahead of CPM.

    Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    A look at current Lok Sabha vacancies
     
    Karnataka – 3
     
    Shimoga because BJP’s Yeddy resigned
    Mandya because JDS’ CS Puttaraju resigned
    Bellary (ST) because BJP’s Sriramilu resigned
     
    Jammu and Kashmir – 1
     
    Anantnag because PDP’s Mufti resigned in 2016

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Chengannur bypoll: CPM leads with 6,300 votes

    CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan leading with 6,300 votes against Congress candidate D Vijayakumar. BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai in the third position.

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:46 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead with 29,147 votes

    With 10 rounds of counting completed, RJD pulls forward strongly with 29,147 votes, leaving JD(U) at a distant second with 19,727 votes. Other candidates together have netted 9,420 votes.

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:44 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Trend result after ninth round of counting:

    TMC: 47,293
    CPM: 13,964
    BJP: 18,940

    TMC is leading by 23,687.  The margin between TMC and BJP remains the same in last two rounds. However, TMC candidate Dulal Das is hopeful that the margin will increase.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters

By election result 2018 LIVE updates: The NCP has won the Bhandara-Gondiya seat.

After the RJD won Jokihat seat, Tejashwi Yadav called this a victory for the people in Jokihat. “The people have given me new strength. Jokihat is a JD(U) stronghold and Nitish wasn’t able to save this seat despite the whole cabinet coming down there to campaign,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) jinx in Lok Sabha bypolls seems to be continuing with the saffron party trailing in two out of four Lok Sabha seats — UP’s Kairana and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya constituencies. It has won the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra while its alliance partner NDPP is ahead in the lone Nagaland seat. Uttarakhand’s Tharali is the only Assembly seat from where the BJP is leading. The RJD and CPM have bagged Bihar’s Jokihat and Kerala’s Chengannur Assembly seats, respectively. The JMM has won both Silli and Gomia bypolls in Jharkhand. The Congress has upped its count in Karnataka Assembly with a win in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Results in the 15 Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections are the first big test of opposition unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the first half the day, the Congress has secured wins in three seats — Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon and Meghalaya’s Ampati and Karnataka’s RR Nagar. In Kerala’s Chengannur, meanwhile, the CPM registered a massive win with its candidate Saji Cherian winning by over 20,000 votes. In Bihar, the RJD has trumped Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to win the Jokihat seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) jinx in Lok Sabha bypolls seems to be continuing with the saffron party trailing in two out of four Lok Sabha seats — UP’s Kairana and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya constituencies. It is leading in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra while its alliance NDPP is ahead in the lone Nagaland seat.

In the first half the day, the Congress has secured wins in three seats — Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon and Meghalaya’s Ampati and Karnataka’s RR Nagar. In Kerala’s Chengannur, meanwhile, the CPM registered a massive win with its candidate Saji Cherian winning by over 20,000 votes. In Bihar, the RJD has trumped Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to win the Jokihat seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) jinx in Lok Sabha bypolls seems to be continuing with the saffron party trailing in two out of four Lok Sabha seats — UP’s Kairana and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya constituencies. It is leading in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra while its alliance NDPP is ahead in the lone Nagaland seat.

In the first half the day, the Congress has secured wins in three seats — Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon and Meghalaya’s Ampati and Karnataka’s RR Nagar. In Kerala’s Chengannur, meanwhile, the CPM registered a massive win with its candidate Saji Cherian winning by over 20,000 votes. In Bihar, the RJD has trumped Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to win the Jokihat seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) jinx in Lok Sabha bypolls seems to be continuing with the saffron party trailing in two out of four Lok Sabha seats — UP’s Kairana and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya constituencies. It is leading in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra while its alliance NDPP is ahead in the lone Nagaland seat.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has won the Jokihat Bihar Assembly seat with 76,002 votes. The JD(U) polled 37,913 votes. The Jokihat seat fell vacant after the resignation of sitting MLA Sarfaraz Alam. The bypoll is being viewed as a test of strength between Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the RJD of Lalu Prasad.

Having won the seat in 2015 on a JD(U) ticket, Alam switched over to the RJD in March this year and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Araria in a bypoll necessitated by the death of his father Mohd Taslimuddin. Taslimuddin himself had represented Jokihat in the Bihar assembly for a record five times. His younger son Shahnawaz Alam had been fielded by the RJD while the JD(U) candidate was Murshid Alam, a former Panchayat Mukhiya.

After 17 rounds of counting in West Bengal's Maheshtala, Trinamool Congress leads with 89,318 votes. BJP topples CPM for second position with 33,737 votes while CPM has2 5,262. Trinamool is leading by 55,581 votes.

According to latest reports, NCP is leading in the Bhandara-Gondiya Parliamentary constituency by 5,000 votes. The Bhandara-Gondiya constituency comprises of six Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) segments: Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondiya. Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Praful Patel won this this seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections but lost it to BJP's Nana Patole in 2014.

Congress candidate Miani D Shira has won the Ampati Assembly by election in Meghalaya by around 3,100 votes, beating nearest rival of the National People's Party (NPP) CG Momin. The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and Congress leader Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the Assembly elections, vacated the seat.

CPM candidate Saji Cherian is set to retain the Chengannur seat in Kerala the party had won after a long time in the 2016 Assembly election. His lead has crossed 8,000 when counting reached the half way. The party had captured the seat from the Congress in the 2016 election by 7983 votes. If the trend continues Cherian will cross this.

Muniraju Gowda, BJP candidate in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Karnataka bypoll, has left the counting centre as his Congress rival Muniratna leads by 45,000 votes. Gowda’s supporters have conceded defeat but there is no word yet from the BJP leader. About 54 percent out of the 4.71 lakh voters in the constituency had exercised their franchise on 28 May.

While assembly elections across the state were held on May 12, polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar was conducted on May 28, as the Election Commission had deferred polling there following the voter ID controversy and various other irregularities. A major row erupted over electoral malpractices and seizure of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from an apartment in the constituency, ahead of May 12 elections.

Fourteen candidates were in the fray in Rajarajeshwari Nagar polls, including incumbent MLA in the dissolved assembly, Muniratna. While BJP has fielded Tulsi Muniraju Gowda, JD(S) candidate is GH Ramachandra, who had joined the party ahead of polls, quitting BJP. Muniratna is one of the accused in the case related to voter ID cards that were found in an apartment.

The counting of votes is underway in 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats across India, including for the crucial Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls. TMC has maintained its lead in West Bengal's Maheshtala. CPM and BJP are in a close fight for the second position. BJP is leading is Palghar with  56,812 votes, while CPM is leading in Chengannur bypoll. According to a report, the BJP candidate has "conceded defeat" in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The results of these two Lok Sabha seats are important for all four major political parties—BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP—as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.

"The counting of votes will start from 8 am in both the constituencies on Thursday. The final percentage of votes in Bhandara-Gondia will be revised late in the evening after the re-polling in 49 booths in the constituency ends," an election officer said.

While 53.22 percent of the 1.73 crore electorate exercised their franchise in Palghar, in Bhandara-Gondia, 53.15 percent of the total 1.76 crore voters cast their votes on Monday.

The voting was marred by allegations of malfunctioning in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at 49 booths in five of the six Assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, after allegations of malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 percent of EVMs malfunctioned in the bypoll to Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those in power were contesting elections while keeping the "key and remote of EVMs in their hands".

Abhimanyu Kale, the district collector of Gondia, was transferred on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha by-election there was marred by large scale complaints of malfunctioning of the EVMs.

An FIR was filed against a polling officer in Palghar as he transported some EVMs to the counting centre in a private car against norms, after voting for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll ended.

The by-election in Palghar was necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The Bhandara-Gondia seat was vacated after BJP's Nana Patole resigned from the party and quit his Lok Sabha membership.

As many as 25 candidates were in the fray for the two LS seats: 18 in Bhandara-Gondia and seven in Palghar. Both the seats are crucial for the BJP. The saffron party locked horns with the NCP to retain the Bhandara-Gondia seat, while in Palghar it is locked in a fierce battle with its estranged ally Shiv Sena, despite the contest being five-cornered.

Retaining Bhandara-Gondia is important for the BJP since its MP Nana Patole had quit the party in December 2017 and later joined the Congress. Stakes are also high in Palghar as Shiv Sena has fielded Sriniwas Wanaga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga.

The BJP had roped in Union minister Smriti Irani Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the campaign. In Bhandara-Gondia, the NCP had fielded Madhukar Kukde, while the BJP had nominated Hemant Patle. Although there are total of 18 candidates in Bhandara-Gondia, the main contest is between the BJP and the NCP.

Congress leaders in the constituency are miffed that the party gave the seat to NCP despite Nana Patole returning to the Congress fold. Patole had defeated NCP leader Praful Patel in 2014. Patel has represented the seat earlier in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP represents five of the six Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency: Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, while Gopaldas Agarwal of Congress represents Gondia.

In Punjab, the Shahkot Assembly bypoll results, which will be out on Thursday, is being seen as a popularity test for the 14-month-old Congress government in Punjab, with Opposition SAD striving to retain its stronghold. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February.

While the SAD is striving to retain its pocket borough from where Kohar was elected five times, the results for the ruling Congress in Punjab is being seen as a barometer for the popularity of the 14-month-old Amarinder Singh dispensation. During the bypoll, the Opposition party had accused the Congress of misusing official machinery against political opponents.

The AAP, which faced a humiliating defeat in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll and civic polls, is desperately looking for a victory in Shahkot. The Congress is confident of maintaining the winning momentum by wresting the seat from rival SAD.

Over 76 percent of 1.72 lakh voters had exercised their franchise for the Shahkot bypoll on 28 May where the Congress, the SAD and the AAP were locked in a triangular battle.

The other bypoll seats where the results are expected on Thursday are Bihar's Jokihat Assembly seat where the main candidates are JD-U's Murshid Alam, RJD's Shahnawaz Alam and an Independent candidate Mohammad Shabbir and Jharkhand's Silli and Gomia seat.

In Silli Assembly seat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Seema Mahto faces ruling NDA constituent All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto and in Gomia, the BJP and the AJUS are fighting separately. The BJP has fielded former minister Madavlal Singh and AJSU has fielded Lambodar Mahto who was a state government employee. The JMM has fielded Babita Devi, wife of Yogendra Mahto who was disqualified as legislator after he was convicted in a case and sentenced to two years in jail.

Meanwhile, in the east, bypoll in West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly seat was held following the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Kasturi Das. The party has fielded her husband Dulal Das, while the BJP, which is trying to emerge as the main challenger to the rulign TMC, has fielded Sujit Ghosh, a former CBI joint director. The Left has nominated Prabhat Chowdhury.

The results of the Ampati Assembly in Meghalaya will be interesting as it witnessed a triangular contest, where Miani D Shira, the daughter of Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, is the Congress candidate, Clement G Momin is the nominee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance while Subhankar Koch is the Independent contestant.

The by-election in this constituency was necessitated after Sangma resigned from the seat as he had won from Songsak seat as well in the February 27 Assembly election.

Down south, in Kerala's Chengannur, the battle is largely between the ruling CPM, the main Opposition Congress and the BJP. The BJP has just one MLA in Kerala, and it is seeking to expand its support base in the state where politics has been dominated by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress headed United Democratic Front for decades.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on Kairana, Noorpur bypolls' results


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:32 PM

