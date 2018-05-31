By election result 2018 LIVE updates: The NCP has won the Bhandara-Gondiya seat.
After the RJD won Jokihat seat, Tejashwi Yadav called this a victory for the people in Jokihat. “The people have given me new strength. Jokihat is a JD(U) stronghold and Nitish wasn’t able to save this seat despite the whole cabinet coming down there to campaign,” he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) jinx in Lok Sabha bypolls seems to be continuing with the saffron party trailing in two out of four Lok Sabha seats — UP’s Kairana and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya constituencies. It has won the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra while its alliance partner NDPP is ahead in the lone Nagaland seat. Uttarakhand’s Tharali is the only Assembly seat from where the BJP is leading. The RJD and CPM have bagged Bihar’s Jokihat and Kerala’s Chengannur Assembly seats, respectively. The JMM has won both Silli and Gomia bypolls in Jharkhand. The Congress has upped its count in Karnataka Assembly with a win in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Results in the 15 Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections are the first big test of opposition unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has won the Jokihat Bihar Assembly seat with 76,002 votes. The JD(U) polled 37,913 votes. The Jokihat seat fell vacant after the resignation of sitting MLA Sarfaraz Alam. The bypoll is being viewed as a test of strength between Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the RJD of Lalu Prasad.
Having won the seat in 2015 on a JD(U) ticket, Alam switched over to the RJD in March this year and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Araria in a bypoll necessitated by the death of his father Mohd Taslimuddin. Taslimuddin himself had represented Jokihat in the Bihar assembly for a record five times. His younger son Shahnawaz Alam had been fielded by the RJD while the JD(U) candidate was Murshid Alam, a former Panchayat Mukhiya.
After 17 rounds of counting in West Bengal's Maheshtala, Trinamool Congress leads with 89,318 votes. BJP topples CPM for second position with 33,737 votes while CPM has2 5,262. Trinamool is leading by 55,581 votes.
According to latest reports, NCP is leading in the Bhandara-Gondiya Parliamentary constituency by 5,000 votes. The Bhandara-Gondiya constituency comprises of six Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) segments: Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondiya. Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Praful Patel won this this seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections but lost it to BJP's Nana Patole in 2014.
Congress candidate Miani D Shira has won the Ampati Assembly by election in Meghalaya by around 3,100 votes, beating nearest rival of the National People's Party (NPP) CG Momin. The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and Congress leader Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the Assembly elections, vacated the seat.
CPM candidate Saji Cherian is set to retain the Chengannur seat in Kerala the party had won after a long time in the 2016 Assembly election. His lead has crossed 8,000 when counting reached the half way. The party had captured the seat from the Congress in the 2016 election by 7983 votes. If the trend continues Cherian will cross this.
Muniraju Gowda, BJP candidate in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Karnataka bypoll, has left the counting centre as his Congress rival Muniratna leads by 45,000 votes. Gowda’s supporters have conceded defeat but there is no word yet from the BJP leader. About 54 percent out of the 4.71 lakh voters in the constituency had exercised their franchise on 28 May.
While assembly elections across the state were held on May 12, polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar was conducted on May 28, as the Election Commission had deferred polling there following the voter ID controversy and various other irregularities. A major row erupted over electoral malpractices and seizure of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from an apartment in the constituency, ahead of May 12 elections.
Fourteen candidates were in the fray in Rajarajeshwari Nagar polls, including incumbent MLA in the dissolved assembly, Muniratna. While BJP has fielded Tulsi Muniraju Gowda, JD(S) candidate is GH Ramachandra, who had joined the party ahead of polls, quitting BJP. Muniratna is one of the accused in the case related to voter ID cards that were found in an apartment.
The counting of votes is underway in 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats across India, including for the crucial Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls. TMC has maintained its lead in West Bengal's Maheshtala. CPM and BJP are in a close fight for the second position. BJP is leading is Palghar with 56,812 votes, while CPM is leading in Chengannur bypoll. According to a report, the BJP candidate has "conceded defeat" in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
The results of these two Lok Sabha seats are important for all four major political parties—BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP—as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.
"The counting of votes will start from 8 am in both the constituencies on Thursday. The final percentage of votes in Bhandara-Gondia will be revised late in the evening after the re-polling in 49 booths in the constituency ends," an election officer said.
While 53.22 percent of the 1.73 crore electorate exercised their franchise in Palghar, in Bhandara-Gondia, 53.15 percent of the total 1.76 crore voters cast their votes on Monday.
The voting was marred by allegations of malfunctioning in electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at 49 booths in five of the six Assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, after allegations of malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPATs.
Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 percent of EVMs malfunctioned in the bypoll to Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those in power were contesting elections while keeping the "key and remote of EVMs in their hands".
Abhimanyu Kale, the district collector of Gondia, was transferred on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha by-election there was marred by large scale complaints of malfunctioning of the EVMs.
An FIR was filed against a polling officer in Palghar as he transported some EVMs to the counting centre in a private car against norms, after voting for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll ended.
The by-election in Palghar was necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The Bhandara-Gondia seat was vacated after BJP's Nana Patole resigned from the party and quit his Lok Sabha membership.
As many as 25 candidates were in the fray for the two LS seats: 18 in Bhandara-Gondia and seven in Palghar. Both the seats are crucial for the BJP. The saffron party locked horns with the NCP to retain the Bhandara-Gondia seat, while in Palghar it is locked in a fierce battle with its estranged ally Shiv Sena, despite the contest being five-cornered.
Retaining Bhandara-Gondia is important for the BJP since its MP Nana Patole had quit the party in December 2017 and later joined the Congress. Stakes are also high in Palghar as Shiv Sena has fielded Sriniwas Wanaga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga.
The BJP had roped in Union minister Smriti Irani Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the campaign. In Bhandara-Gondia, the NCP had fielded Madhukar Kukde, while the BJP had nominated Hemant Patle. Although there are total of 18 candidates in Bhandara-Gondia, the main contest is between the BJP and the NCP.
Congress leaders in the constituency are miffed that the party gave the seat to NCP despite Nana Patole returning to the Congress fold. Patole had defeated NCP leader Praful Patel in 2014. Patel has represented the seat earlier in the Lok Sabha.
The BJP represents five of the six Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency: Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, while Gopaldas Agarwal of Congress represents Gondia.
In Punjab, the Shahkot Assembly bypoll results, which will be out on Thursday, is being seen as a popularity test for the 14-month-old Congress government in Punjab, with Opposition SAD striving to retain its stronghold. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February.
While the SAD is striving to retain its pocket borough from where Kohar was elected five times, the results for the ruling Congress in Punjab is being seen as a barometer for the popularity of the 14-month-old Amarinder Singh dispensation. During the bypoll, the Opposition party had accused the Congress of misusing official machinery against political opponents.
The AAP, which faced a humiliating defeat in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll and civic polls, is desperately looking for a victory in Shahkot. The Congress is confident of maintaining the winning momentum by wresting the seat from rival SAD.
Over 76 percent of 1.72 lakh voters had exercised their franchise for the Shahkot bypoll on 28 May where the Congress, the SAD and the AAP were locked in a triangular battle.
The other bypoll seats where the results are expected on Thursday are Bihar's Jokihat Assembly seat where the main candidates are JD-U's Murshid Alam, RJD's Shahnawaz Alam and an Independent candidate Mohammad Shabbir and Jharkhand's Silli and Gomia seat.
In Silli Assembly seat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Seema Mahto faces ruling NDA constituent All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto and in Gomia, the BJP and the AJUS are fighting separately. The BJP has fielded former minister Madavlal Singh and AJSU has fielded Lambodar Mahto who was a state government employee. The JMM has fielded Babita Devi, wife of Yogendra Mahto who was disqualified as legislator after he was convicted in a case and sentenced to two years in jail.
Meanwhile, in the east, bypoll in West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly seat was held following the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Kasturi Das. The party has fielded her husband Dulal Das, while the BJP, which is trying to emerge as the main challenger to the rulign TMC, has fielded Sujit Ghosh, a former CBI joint director. The Left has nominated Prabhat Chowdhury.
The results of the Ampati Assembly in Meghalaya will be interesting as it witnessed a triangular contest, where Miani D Shira, the daughter of Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, is the Congress candidate, Clement G Momin is the nominee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance while Subhankar Koch is the Independent contestant.
The by-election in this constituency was necessitated after Sangma resigned from the seat as he had won from Songsak seat as well in the February 27 Assembly election.
Down south, in Kerala's Chengannur, the battle is largely between the ruling CPM, the main Opposition Congress and the BJP. The BJP has just one MLA in Kerala, and it is seeking to expand its support base in the state where politics has been dominated by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress headed United Democratic Front for decades.
Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:32 PM
KC Tyagi blames increased prices of fuel and diesel for BJP's loss in bypolls
"Increased prices of fuel and diesel are the main reason why we suffered a setback. Centre should have rolled back the hike immediately. In rural areas, when the price of fuel and diesel goes up, the prices of other commodities also go up," said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.
BJP wins Tharali bypoll Assembly seat in Uttarakhand - ANI
Meanwhile, Congress' Vishwajeet Kadam won Palus Kadegaon bypoll uncontested
Congress nominee Vishwajeet Kadam's election from Palus-Kadegaon Assembly seat in the bypoll had become a mere formality after all the other candidates in the fray withdrew their nominations.
The bypoll was necessitated because of the death of sitting Congress MLA and former minister Patangrao Kadam. Vishwajeet will hold the office for just over a year, as the term of the current Assembly ends in October 2019.
Vishwajeet had unsuccessfully contested from the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections.inherits a strong legacy from his father in the form of control over a Sangli-based cooperative sugar mill, several dairies, educational institutes and cooperative societies in the western Maharashtra district.
RJD celebrates Jokihat win; Tejashwi Yadav says people have given him new strength
RJD leaders Tesjashwi Yadav, Ram Chandra Purve, Alok Mehta, Vijay Prakash and others came together to celebrate their conclusive victory in Jokihat by sharing sweets and colours. Speaking to the press, Yadav called this a victory for the people in Jokihat. “The people have given me new strength. Jokihat is a JD(U) stronghold and Nitish wasn’t able to save this seat despite the whole cabinet coming down there to campaign,” he said.
“The people of Jokihat have had their revenge on those insulting their mandate. This is the gift they have given to those people distributing swords during Ram Navami. Our margin of victory is larger than the seats won by JD(U),” he added.
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters
Gomia bypoll: JMM wins; AJSU candidate says he will succeed in 2019 election
AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto was defeated by JMM contestant Babita Devi with very less margin of votes in Gomia bypoll. Mahto has contested election for the first time. He was an ex-Jharkhand civil service officer who took volutary retirement to contest Gomia bypoll.
"Who wins or loses depend on the blessings of voters. But I am sure and confident being first runner-up in this bypoll that I will surely succeed in the coming 2019 Assembly election," said Mahto.
AJSU is a coalition partner in ruling BJP government. In Gomia bypoll, AJSU broke coalition dharma by fielding candidate. When asked Mahto, he said BJP can't be blamed for his defeat as every party had its own effort.
Input by Divy Khare/101Reporter
JOKIHAT BYPOLLS: People have rejected Nitish Kumar's arrogance
"People have rejected Nitish Kumar's arrogance and have put their faith in Tejashwi Yadav's young leadership. People who were with Taslimuddin ji are now with Lalu ji," says Johikat's new MLA, Shahnawaz Alam, who emerged as the winner after 24 rounds of counting with a lead of 41,225 votes.
SILLI BYPOLLS
After 14th and final round of counting JMM candidate Seema Devi wins Silli bypolls by defeating Ajsu candidate Sudesh Mahto by 13510 votes.
Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
TMC supporters gather to celebrate, cops up security
The supporters of TMC have gathered around the building but the security forces have fortified the place. The presence of TMC MP and a fear of violence led to the decision of such strict measures. The roads beyond the barricade is however painted green with supporters playing colors, dancing and singing.
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala bypolls in West Bengal by 62,324 votes votes. The BJP is in the second position with 41,882 votes while CPM has been relegated to the second position with 30,180 votes.
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
JOKIHAT WIN: Tejashawi Yadav to address press at 1 pm
After winning Jokihat, Leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, congratulated people of Johikat on their victory. He will address the media at 1 pm.
Input by Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
Shiv Sena blames faulty EVMs, missing people from voter list for Palghar debacle
"Many EVMs were faulty, names of about 50-60,00 people were missing from voter list. Also, within 12 hours of voting ending, the Election Commission changed vote percentage. So, all of this is very doubtful," says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on BJP leading in Palghar bypolls.
JOKIHAT: We will work towards removing the deficiencies that led to this defeat, says JD(U)
In a statement by JDU's Ashok Chaudhary, the party accepted defeat in the Johikat bypolls. "We accept our defeat. We will work towards removing the deficiencies that led to this defeat. Even though Araria and Jokihat are not JDU seats, we wanted to try our best here."
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters
JOKIHAT: RJD wins with 76,002 votes, JD(U) accepts defeat
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has won the Jokihat Bihar Assembly seat with 76,002 votes. The JD(U) polled 37,913 votes. The Jokihat seat fell vacant after the resignation of sitting MLA Sarfaraz Alam. The bypoll is being viewed as a test of strength between Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the RJD of Lalu Prasad. Having won the seat in 2015 on a JD(U) ticket, Alam switched over to the RJD in March this year and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Araria in a bypoll necessitated by the death of his father Mohd Taslimuddin.
Taslimuddin himself had represented Jokihat in the Bihar assembly for a record five times. His younger son Shahnawaz Alam had been fielded by the RJD while the JD(U) candidate was Murshid Alam, a former Panchayat Mukhiya.
Congress wins RR Nagar; reactions pour in
As Congress candidate N Munirathna wins from the RR Nagar constituency, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao says the people of Bengaluru have blessed the party. SAD candidate Nayab Singh Kohar, meanwhile, who is trailing in the Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab, says, "I think the EVM machines were rigged."
Bengaluru's Rajarajeswari Nagar
After 13 rounds, the Congress is ahead by 43,409 votes. N Munirathna has been declared the winner.
Input by Laskhmi Bavge/101Reporters
Maheshtala Bypoll Results
After 17 rounds of counting in West Bengal's Maheshtala, here are the numbers:
TMC: 89,318
CPM: 25,262
BJP: 33,737
TMC leads by: 55,581 votes
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
Maheshtala Bypoll results
The vote bank of Trinamool Congress has gone up 12 percent since last year. On the other hand, the vote bank of BJP has gone up 17 percent
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
According to reports, NCP is leading by 5,000 votes from Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha seat after fourth round of counting
Jharkhand: Silli bypolls
Seema Devi of JMM maintains lead of 2,870 votes from her nearest rival Sudesh Mahto of Ajsu after 9th round of counting. Seema JMM 46,924; Sudesh Ajsu party 44,054
Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters
Gomia bypoll
Again in ninth round of counting, JMM candidate Babita Devi takes a lead from BJP bagging 6,318 votes. BJP Madhavlal Singh got 820 votes while AJSU has 3880 votes. The ninth round decreased the lead of BJP with JMM. Now, BJP is leading with only 1091 votes from JMM.
Divy Khare, 101Reporters
CPM's gamble of fielding candidate from minority community has paid off
The CPM had made a big gamble by fielding a member of the minority community as its candidate in the Hindu-dominated Chengannur constituency. The outcome of the election shows that it has paid off well for the party candidate Saji Cherian.
The move helped the party to secure the Christian votes which account for 10 percent of the total electorate even while retaining its traditional Hindu votes. The CPM had sought to consolidate the Christian votes by projecting the Congress candidate Vijayakumar as a Sangh Parivar man citing the roles he play in various Hindu organisations, including the Ayyappa Seva Sangham which serves the pilgrims to the Sabarimala hill shrine. The minority community may have viewed the Congress decision to field a Hindu candidate as a sign of the soft Hintuva line the party plays in Kerala.
Congress leading with 27049 votes from Shahkot assembly seat after 11th round of counting
Congress retains Ampati
Congress candidate Miani D Shira has won the Ampati Assembly by election in Meghalaya by around 3,100 votes, beating nearest rival of the National People's Party (NPP) CG Momin. The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and Congress leader Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the Assembly elections, vacated the seat.
Rajarajeswari Nagar: Congress leads by 42,278 votes
After 8 rounds, Congress is leading by 42,278 votes.
Congress candidate N Munirathna has received 70,224 votes with BJP at 27,946 votes and JDS at 15450.
Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters
CPM's Saji Cherian set to retain Chengannur seat
CPM candidate Saji Cherian is set to retain the Chengannur seat the party had won after a long time in the 2016 Assembly election. His lead has crossed 8,000 when counting reached the half way. The party had captured the seat from the Congress in the 2016 election by 7983 votes. If the trend continues Cherian will cross this.
JDS losing not a problem, but BJP must lose: HD Kumaraswamy remarks after Congress' RR Nagar lead
After Congress' massive lead in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy says it doesn't matter if JDS lost. "We wanted to BJP to lose. That's it." Kumaraswamy's comment assumes importance as it gives a peek in the political mindset in Karnataka currently. The JDS-Congress combine, despite their own differences, will do anything to keep the BJP out of the state.
Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead of JD(U) with 39,777 votes
After 13 rounds of counting, RJD is leading with 39,777 votes, while the JD(U) is trailing with 25,723 votes. RJD's Shahnawaz Alam now with a healthy 14,054 lead.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
Trends after round 12 of counting for Maheshtala in West Bengal:
TMC: 63,833
CPM: 17,795
BJP: 24,481
TMC is leading by 39,352 vote margin.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
Pilot initiative allowed VVPAT machines to generate slip upon registration of vote
The VVPAT machines, for the first time showed the voters their registered vote in this election, as per an election official. "This is a pilot initiative. The VVPAT machine will generate a slip immediately after a voter registers his/her vote to show them their voted symbol. This slip will be visible for 7 seconds before getting destroyed. This is to ensure that voters can see whether their votes have been registered according to their choice. This measures have been taken to curtail corruption. We have used this for few booths during the Vidhan Sabha elections but used them for every booth in Maheshtala by-elections. This is to test whether the same can be applicable for the Lok Sabha polls."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
MAHESHTALA
Round 11 of counting for the Maheshtala by-elections witnessed an increase in the margin between TMC and BJP. TMC is leading by 35,399 votes. These are the current numbers:
TMC: 58,204
CPM: 16,587
BJP: 22,805
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Maheshtala bypoll: CPM candidate says he is grateful for his supporters
CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury commented that, "I had to fight against money and muscle and it was a tough fight. But I am grateful to the people that they showed their support to me. I have always maintained that I don't need to win to be able to work for my people and I still maintain the same. However, I can only comment about today after getting a more comprehensive picture of the results."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters
Rajarajeshwari Nagar: BJP candidate 'concedes defeat', says report
BJP candidate from RR Nagar Muniraju Gowda left the counting centre as Congress surged ahead to maintain lead in the constituency after the ninth round of counting. According to CNN-News18, Gowda's supporters conceded defeat but the BJP leader has not made any statement on it.
While assembly elections across the state were held on 12 May, polling for the constituency was held on 28 May. The Election Commission had deferred polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were recovered from an apartment in the constituency.
MAHESHTALA
Trend Result after round ten of counting:
TMC: 52,870
CPM: 15,123
BJP: 32,581
TMC is maintaining it's lead strongly with an increase in margin. Now it is leading by 32581 votes.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Maheshtala bypoll: Margin increasing between CPM, BJP
The margin between CPM and BJP is increasing since ninth round with BJP in the second position. What seemed like a close fight between these two parties, now has a margin of almost 4,000 votes after the ninth round with BJP getting ahead of CPM.
Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead with 29,147 votes
With 10 rounds of counting completed, RJD pulls forward strongly with 29,147 votes, leaving JD(U) at a distant second with 19,727 votes. Other candidates together have netted 9,420 votes.
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
Trend result after ninth round of counting:
TMC: 47,293
CPM: 13,964
BJP: 18,940
TMC is leading by 23,687. The margin between TMC and BJP remains the same in last two rounds. However, TMC candidate Dulal Das is hopeful that the margin will increase.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters
Gomia bypoll: BJP ahead of JMM after fifth round of counting
BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh has broadened the lead with 3085 votes from his nearest rival JMM Babita Devi after the fifth round. BJP has got 4,706 votes, followed by AJSU 3,568, and JMM 1,835 votes.
The chances of AJSU candidate Lambodar are improving after every round. He is maintaining second position from fourth round. There are still 13 rounds of counting left.
Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
Trend result after round 8 of counting:
TMC: 41,001
CPM: 13,079
BJP: 17,314
TMC leading by 23,687 votes.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
Rajarajeswari Nagar: Congress supporters outside celebrate as their candidate maintains lead
Several Congress supporters have gathered outside the counting centre to celebrate the news that their candidate is in the lead with 52,285 votes at the end of 6th round of counting. BJP candidate Muniraju is trailing with 20,858 votes while JD(S) candidate Ramachandra got 10,123 votes.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/team 101Reporters
Maharashtra: BJP ahead of Shiv Sena in Palghar; NCP leads in Bhandara-Gondia
According to reports, in Maharashtra, the BJP is ahead of Shiv Sena in Palghar, while the NCP is leading in Bhandara-Gondia. The BJP has bagged 11,405 votes so far, while th eShiv Sena has 7,900 votes in Palghar.
Raja Rajeswari Nagar: Congress broadens lead with 33,520
N Munirathna INC had broadened his lead with 33,520 votes against BJP's Muniraju who has 14,807 votes and JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra who netted 5,642 votes. Kannada movie actor Huchcha Venkat, who is contesting from this constituency, got 145 votes. The total votes counted at the end of round four is 55,070.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
The position of parties post seventh round of counting
TMC: 35,614
CPM: 12,098
BJP: 14,436
NOTA: 882
TMC leading by 21,178 votes. BJP again surpassed CPM and by more votes at this round.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Fight gets tougher in Gomia bypoll
BJP again clinches to first position pulling down JMM in fourth round. BJP leading with 231 votes from its nearest rival JMM. Candidates sitting with their fingers crossed.
In fourth round of counting, BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh took a lead bagging 3,026 votes while the JMM contestant Babita Devi — who was leading till third round — got 1,602 votes. AJSU's Lambodar Mahto got 2,028 votes more than JMM.
Till fourth round BJP is leading with 11,271 votes leaving behind JMM with 11502 votes and AJSU 9629 votes.
Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
Shahkot bypoll: Congress gains major lead against SAD
Congress has gained a major lead of 10,500 votes against SAD in fifth round of counting. The constituency is considered to be the bastion of the SAD.
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters
Ampati bypoll: Congress still in lead, NPP close behind
After two rounds of counting, INC remains in the lead but barely. NPP is close behind with 4,854 votes to INC's 5,282 votes. NPP's Clement G Momin, a former school teacher, has seemingly benefitted from the support of coalition partners like UDP.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters
Maheshtala bypoll: CPM and BJP fight for second position as TMC leads
A close fight is ensuing between CPM and BJP for the second position in Maheshtala By-polls. CPM was in the second position during the first three rounds of counting. On 4th and 5th round, BJP surpassed CPM but lost its position to the later on the 6th round.
The 6th round of counting also gave the number of NOTA votes which wasn't declared in the earlier rounds.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
MAHESHTALA
Trend result after round 6 of counting:
TMC: 30,392
CPM:10,709
BJP:10,444
NOTA: 633
TMC is leading by 20,223. CPM takes back it's position after TMC in this round and BJP is relegated to third position.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Gomia bypoll: JMM surges ahead; AJSU maintain second position
In second round of counting things changed in Gomia. JMM candidate Babita Devi rises to the top gaining 3,732 votes. Devi was in third position in second round. However, AJSU maintained its second position by getting 3,008 votes. BJP got 1,932 votes and falls to third.
Total counts of votes till second round:
JMM - 5,721
BJP- 5,710
AJSU- 5,243.
Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
Jokihat bypoll: JD(U) leads with 9,332 votes
JD(U) is firmly in the lead in Johikat with 9,332 votes, RJD's Shahnawaz Alam trail with 5,774 votes with 3,588 votes going to others.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/Team 101Reporters
Rajarajeshwari Nagar: Congress leads with 16,781 votes
At the end of the second round of counting, Congress candidate N Munirathna is ahead with 16,781 votes while BJP candidate Muniraju Gowda is trailing with 7,901 votes. JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra polled 3,606 votes.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters
Gomia bypoll: BJP ahead of AJSU
BJP contestant bag 3,778 votes in first round leaving behind AJSU, Lambodar Mahto who has second highest 2,235 votes. Wife of former MLA, Babita Devi and JMM contestant got 1,989 votes.
Gomia bypoll was necessitated after former MLA of JMM, Yogender Mahto was convicted in a coal theft case. To retain his seat, this time Mahto fielded his wife.
Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
5th Round of Counting:
TMC: 26,712
CPM: 8,528
BJP: 8,543
TMC leading by 18,169. BJP and CPM came close in this round but again BJP surpassed CPM to be in the second position.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Chengannur bypoll: CPM ahead of Congress
In the Chengannur bypoll, CPM Candidate Saji Cheriyan is leading with a vote share of 5,902. Congress has 3,716, while BJP has 2,865.
Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters
Gomia bypolls: BJP ahead of AJSU
In first round of counting in Gomia bypolls, BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh is ahead with 1,541 votes. AJSU's Lambodar Mahto is in second position.
Input Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
SHAHKOT
Congress leading by 5800 votes against SAD after the third round of counting completes.
Kusum Arora/101Reporters
Maheshtala bypoll: All eyes shifted to BJP after its vote share rose in panchayat elections
There will be 21 rounds of counting all together. After BJP's rise in vote count post panchayat elections, all eyes shifted to Maheshtala bypolls to see whether BJP will gain any more seats. However, till now, BJP is in the third position.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
JOKIHAT
JD(U) reverses RJD's early lead and their candidate Murshid Alam is now in the lead with 8103 votes, with Shahnawaz Alam trailing with 5275 votes.
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters
AMPATI
After the first round of counting, the competition here seems close with INC registering 2,624 votes, NPP getting 2142 votes and 89 votes going toward the independent candidate.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
Shahkot bypoll: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi leading by 3,350 votes against SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters
Ampati bypoll: Congress leads in postal ballot counting
The counting for the postal ballotshas been completed, with the Congress getting 16 votes and NPP 7. EVM counting is expected to begin soon in this crucial seat which will determine the single largest party in Meghalaya. Currently, the Congress and NPP both have 20 seats each in the Assembly. Ampati is former chief minister's stronghold, from where his daughter Miani D Shira is now being fielded.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
After 4th round of counting in this West Bengal constituency
TMC: 22486
CPM: 5976
BJP: 6479
Trinamool Congress leading by: 16,570
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
Jokihat bypoll: JD(U) ahead of RJD with 3,255 votes
After the first round of counting, JD(U)'s Murshid Alam received 3,255 votes and RJD's Shahnawaz Alam received 1,774 votes.
Input by Santosh Kumar/Team 101Reporters
Raja Rajeswari Nagar: Supporters of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Munirathna gather outside the counting centre,
The Congress workers are shouting slogans predicting their candidate's victory much before even the announcement of first round of counting. An FIR was filed against Munirathna pertaining to the case of voter ID seizures.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters
Visual from the counting centre for Gomia bypoll in Jharkhand
Image by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
Maheshtala bypoll: TMC leads with 14,679 votes after second round of counting
The result for the second round of counting is out. TMC is leading with 14679 votes. CPM is in second position with 2390 votes and BJP in third with 1,312 votes.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
Watch: Araria’s District Magistrate speaks on counting of votes for Johikat
Araria’s District Magistrate Himanshu Sharma, who is present at the counting centre, said the strong room has been opened and the counting will begin any time now. One postal ballot has been received and counting of EVMs will commence after that has been dealt with, which won’t take long. “This time, the EC has installed two micro-observers who will randomly select two machines after each round and verify that the table count matches their own.”
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
Maheshtala bypoll: TMC ahead of CPM by 8,567 votes
The first round of counting has completed in Maheshtala. Dulal Das (TMC) is leading with 8,567 votes while Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury (CPM) and Sujit Ghosh (BJP) are in second and third positions respectively with 1,074 and 268 votes.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
Shahkot bypoll: Congress ahead by 1,000 votes after first round of counting
The first round of counting has completed. Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi is ahead by margin of 1,000 votes.
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters
Counting begins for Gomia bypolls
Counting has begun at counting centre BSL High School in Sector-1/B amid tight security arrangements. There are 20 counting tables and counting will go 18 rounds.
Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters
Rajarajeswari Nagar bypoll: Police force deployed outside counting centre
Several police personnel are present outsideSri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan where counting for the Karnataka assembly constituency is set to take place. This is a closely-watched seat which was mired in controversy ahead of the polls on 12 May when close 10,000 voter IDs were seized from an apartment. This and the two more by-elections coming up can either strengthen or weaken the BJP's hand, considering it emerged as the single largest party and yet was unable to form the government.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters
Jokihat bypoll: Preparations for counting nearly complete
Preparations for counting are nearly complete with party agents starting to arrive at the counting hall. The ARO and other counting officials have also taken their seats at the table. A total of 14 tables have been set up and the counting will be done in 24 rounds.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
Heavy security presence at counting center in Jalandhar for Shahkot bypoll
Image by Jagjit Dhanju/team 101Reporters
Maheshtala bypoll: Ambulance, fire tender near counting centre as safety measure
The Panchayat Elections in West Bengal witnessed a violence that shook the whole state. In the whole election process, including the nomination, 45 were killed. Aftermath the wake of violence, stricter measures were taken for security during Maheshtala bypolls. The counting is also witnessing a strict security with proper checking. For safety measures, an ambulance and a fire tender are kept nearby the counting centre so that quick measures can be taken if needed.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Gomia bypoll: Heavy security presence around counting centre in this Naxal-affected region
Election officials are preparing for counting at the BSL Plus 2 High School in Bokaro. Here, the main contenders are BJP’s Madhavlal Singh, AJSU’s Lambodar Mahto and JMM’s Babita Devi.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/Team 101Reporters
Maheshtala bypoll: Counting to begin shortly
Counting for Maheshtala by-elections are going to start at Batanagar Bidyalay. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of MLA Kasturi Das. The main candidates for this Bidhan Sabha segment are Dulal Das (from TMCP), the husband of the departed MLA; Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury (CPM) and Sujit Ghosh (BJP).
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Counting of votes start for Shahkot constituency
A total of 70 polling officials are present at the sports complex in Jalandhar district where counting of votes is taking place. The counting will take place in 16 rounds.
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters
Charges of EVM tampering, snags in VVPAT machines marred polls
Allegations of tampering with EVM machines and snags in VVPAT machines were reported from different corners of the country where voting for 10 assembly and four parliamentary bypolls took place. Opposition parties alleged that the BJP had tempered with the EVMs, a claim that was refuted by the latter stating it to be a bogey raised before losing the elections.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Counting in Jokihat bypoll to begin at 8 am
Counting is scheduled to begin for this assembly by-election from 8 am on Thursday. The constituency registered a polling percentage of 53 percent on Monday.
The Muslim-dominated Jokihat/Araria constituencies have traditionally been a stronghold of the late Mohammed Taslimuddin and his family. His son and former Johikat MLA Sarfaraz Alam became the MP from Araria in the by-polls necessitated earlier this year after the death of his father. To fill the vacant seat, this time RJD is fielding his younger son Shahnawaz Alam against JD(U)’s Murshid Alam and an independent candidate Mohammad Shabbir. This is a crucial election for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has seen his popularity rating among minorities dip after he joined hands with the BJP.
Input by Santosh Kumar/Team 101Reporters
Why all eyes are on Palghar bypoll
Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP led government in Maharashtra and centre, had fielded a candidate against the BJP making it an interesting contest. Recent brickbats between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray also makes the contest interesting.
Shiv Sena candidate from Palghar, Shriniwas Wanga is the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga whose death in January necessitated the bypoll, while the BJP fielded Congress deserter Rajendra Gavit.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Gomia bypoll: Main contest between BJP, AJSU, JMM
In Gomia in Jharkhand, the main contest was between Madhavlal Singh of BJP and Lambodar Mahto of All Jharkhand Students Union's (AJSU's) as well as Babita Devi, wife of disqualified MLA Yogendra Mahto of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Babita Devi.
Input by Arjun Sharma/Team 101Reporters
Watch: JD(U) candidate Murshid Alam in Jokihat says he was sure of his victory
JD(U) candidate Murshid Alam, who arrived at the Jokihat counting centre, said he was sure of his victory. “A few months ago, we saw how the RJD’s Lok Sabha tickets were given only to the family members of the late Taslimuddin Alam. This kind of nepotism has not gone down well with the public, who did not vote for that family and have voted for me instead. In this election, the NDA will win with large vote margins,” he said.
Input by Santosh Kumar/Team 101Reporters
Gomia, Silli bypolls were necessitated after Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto's conviction in separate cases
The by-elections to Gomia and Silli Assembly seats in Jharkhand were necessitated following the conviction of Yogendra Mahto (Gomia) and Amit Mahto (Silli). Both were elected on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha tickets in the 2014 Assembly election.
Input by Arjun Sharma/Team 101Reporters
Counting in Uttar Pradesh for Kairana, Noorpur bypolls to begin at 8 am
The counting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will be done at Saharanpur while for the Noorpur Vidhan Sabha seat the counting will be done in Bijnor. The Kairana parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments- Shamli, Thana Bhawan, Kairana, Gangoh and Nakud.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/Team 101Reporters
Shahkot constituency witnessed allegations of poll code violation
Daljit Singh Cheema who is the senior vice-president of SAD shot off a complaint to Election Commission of India against a press conference by Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar in Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh. Former deputy chief minister of the state Sukhbir Singh Badal had also asked the Election Commission to check distribution of liquor in the constituency prior to the poll.
Input by Arjun Sharma/Team 101Reporters
Highlights of the Kairana and Noorpur bypolls
The voting on Kairana Lok Sabha seat was held on May 28th last and re-polling due to dysfunction of EVM, VVPAT machine at 73 booths was held on 30 May.
Three ballot units, three control units and technical problems in the EVMs, VVPATs came to light during the polling at 384 places, according to the Election Commission. The voting was disrupted for more than two hours at 73 polling booths in Saharanpur and Shamli due to which the repolling was done on 30 May.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/Team 101Reporters
Shahkot bypoll: Congress candidate was named in FIR for his role in illegal sand mining
In Shahkot, Congress candidate Hardev S Laddi from the constituency was named in an FIR for his alleged involvement in illegal sand mining. Parminder Singh Bajwa, SHO who lodged an FIR against Laddi had resigned and cited political pressure to be the cause. Later, Captain Amarinder Singh, during campaigning, had stated that government would help Bajwa fight mental disorder.
Input by Arjun Sharma/Team 101reporters
Counting today for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats
The counting of votes for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states will be held on Thursday. The seats had gone to polls on 28 May.
The Lok Sabha seats include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. The Assembly consituencies are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
Palghar bypoll: Sena MP questions increase in voting percentage
Shahkot bypoll results popularity test for Congress govt in Punjab
KC Tyagi blames increased prices of fuel and diesel for BJP's loss in bypolls
"Increased prices of fuel and diesel are the main reason why we suffered a setback. Centre should have rolled back the hike immediately. In rural areas, when the price of fuel and diesel goes up, the prices of other commodities also go up," said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.
This is a victory for social justice: Akhilesh Yadav
"This is a defeat for those trying to divide people in the nation," said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition's victory in Kairana. "I thank all the voters who, despite a lot of heat, went out to vote," he added.
15:07 (IST)
NCP wins Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll
Congress leader Muniratna demands ministerial berth
Congress leader Muniratna has retained the RR Nagar seat, according to India Today TV. The news channel also said that the Congress has demanded a ministerial berth now.
Cycle of winning and losing continues: Jharkhand BJP leader
14:45 (IST)
BJP wins Tharali bypoll Assembly seat in Uttarakhand - ANI
Meanwhile, Congress' Vishwajeet Kadam won Palus Kadegaon bypoll uncontested
Congress nominee Vishwajeet Kadam's election from Palus-Kadegaon Assembly seat in the bypoll had become a mere formality after all the other candidates in the fray withdrew their nominations.
The bypoll was necessitated because of the death of sitting Congress MLA and former minister Patangrao Kadam. Vishwajeet will hold the office for just over a year, as the term of the current Assembly ends in October 2019.
Vishwajeet had unsuccessfully contested from the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections.inherits a strong legacy from his father in the form of control over a Sangli-based cooperative sugar mill, several dairies, educational institutes and cooperative societies in the western Maharashtra district.
BJP wins Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll by 29,572 votes, Congress bags Shahkot Assembly seat
According to ANI, the Congress has won the Shahkot assembly bypoll seat in Punjab. Meanwhile, the NCP is leading by 20,583 votes in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra.
RJD celebrates Jokihat win; Tejashwi Yadav says people have given him new strength
RJD leaders Tesjashwi Yadav, Ram Chandra Purve, Alok Mehta, Vijay Prakash and others came together to celebrate their conclusive victory in Jokihat by sharing sweets and colours. Speaking to the press, Yadav called this a victory for the people in Jokihat. “The people have given me new strength. Jokihat is a JD(U) stronghold and Nitish wasn’t able to save this seat despite the whole cabinet coming down there to campaign,” he said.
“The people of Jokihat have had their revenge on those insulting their mandate. This is the gift they have given to those people distributing swords during Ram Navami. Our margin of victory is larger than the seats won by JD(U),” he added.
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters
Miani D Shira, the new MLA from Ampati, with her husband after victory
Image by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
14:07 (IST)
Gomia bypoll: JMM wins; AJSU candidate says he will succeed in 2019 election
AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto was defeated by JMM contestant Babita Devi with very less margin of votes in Gomia bypoll. Mahto has contested election for the first time. He was an ex-Jharkhand civil service officer who took volutary retirement to contest Gomia bypoll.
"Who wins or loses depend on the blessings of voters. But I am sure and confident being first runner-up in this bypoll that I will surely succeed in the coming 2019 Assembly election," said Mahto.
AJSU is a coalition partner in ruling BJP government. In Gomia bypoll, AJSU broke coalition dharma by fielding candidate. When asked Mahto, he said BJP can't be blamed for his defeat as every party had its own effort.
Input by Divy Khare/101Reporter
Ampati bypoll: Mukul Sangma hugs daughter Miani Shira on her win
Former chief minister Mukul Sangma hugged his daughter Miani D Shira after she became the new MLA and carried forward the family's association with the constituency. Sangma had represented the constituency for 25 years before vacating the seat in favour of his daughter this year.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
JOKIHAT BYPOLLS: People have rejected Nitish Kumar's arrogance
"People have rejected Nitish Kumar's arrogance and have put their faith in Tejashwi Yadav's young leadership. People who were with Taslimuddin ji are now with Lalu ji," says Johikat's new MLA, Shahnawaz Alam, who emerged as the winner after 24 rounds of counting with a lead of 41,225 votes.
SILLI BYPOLLS
After 14th and final round of counting JMM candidate Seema Devi wins Silli bypolls by defeating Ajsu candidate Sudesh Mahto by 13510 votes.
Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
TMC supporters gather to celebrate, cops up security
The supporters of TMC have gathered around the building but the security forces have fortified the place. The presence of TMC MP and a fear of violence led to the decision of such strict measures. The roads beyond the barricade is however painted green with supporters playing colors, dancing and singing.
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala bypolls in West Bengal by 62,324 votes votes. The BJP is in the second position with 41,882 votes while CPM has been relegated to the second position with 30,180 votes.
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
Look at Lok Sabha and Assembly seats where bypolls were held on 28 May
JOKIHAT WIN: Tejashawi Yadav to address press at 1 pm
After winning Jokihat, Leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, congratulated people of Johikat on their victory. He will address the media at 1 pm.
Input by Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
Shiv Sena blames faulty EVMs, missing people from voter list for Palghar debacle
"Many EVMs were faulty, names of about 50-60,00 people were missing from voter list. Also, within 12 hours of voting ending, the Election Commission changed vote percentage. So, all of this is very doubtful," says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on BJP leading in Palghar bypolls.
JOKIHAT: We will work towards removing the deficiencies that led to this defeat, says JD(U)
In a statement by JDU's Ashok Chaudhary, the party accepted defeat in the Johikat bypolls. "We accept our defeat. We will work towards removing the deficiencies that led to this defeat. Even though Araria and Jokihat are not JDU seats, we wanted to try our best here."
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters
JOKIHAT: RJD wins with 76,002 votes, JD(U) accepts defeat
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has won the Jokihat Bihar Assembly seat with 76,002 votes. The JD(U) polled 37,913 votes. The Jokihat seat fell vacant after the resignation of sitting MLA Sarfaraz Alam. The bypoll is being viewed as a test of strength between Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the RJD of Lalu Prasad. Having won the seat in 2015 on a JD(U) ticket, Alam switched over to the RJD in March this year and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Araria in a bypoll necessitated by the death of his father Mohd Taslimuddin.
Taslimuddin himself had represented Jokihat in the Bihar assembly for a record five times. His younger son Shahnawaz Alam had been fielded by the RJD while the JD(U) candidate was Murshid Alam, a former Panchayat Mukhiya.
Congress wins RR Nagar; reactions pour in
As Congress candidate N Munirathna wins from the RR Nagar constituency, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao says the people of Bengaluru have blessed the party. SAD candidate Nayab Singh Kohar, meanwhile, who is trailing in the Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab, says, "I think the EVM machines were rigged."
Bengaluru's Rajarajeswari Nagar
After 13 rounds, the Congress is ahead by 43,409 votes. N Munirathna has been declared the winner.
Input by Laskhmi Bavge/101Reporters
Maheshtala Bypoll Results
After 17 rounds of counting in West Bengal's Maheshtala, here are the numbers:
TMC: 89,318
CPM: 25,262
BJP: 33,737
TMC leads by: 55,581 votes
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
Maheshtala Bypoll results
The vote bank of Trinamool Congress has gone up 12 percent since last year. On the other hand, the vote bank of BJP has gone up 17 percent
Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
According to reports, NCP is leading by 5,000 votes from Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha seat after fourth round of counting
Jharkhand: Silli bypolls
Seema Devi of JMM maintains lead of 2,870 votes from her nearest rival Sudesh Mahto of Ajsu after 9th round of counting. Seema JMM 46,924; Sudesh Ajsu party 44,054
Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters
Gomia bypoll
Again in ninth round of counting, JMM candidate Babita Devi takes a lead from BJP bagging 6,318 votes. BJP Madhavlal Singh got 820 votes while AJSU has 3880 votes. The ninth round decreased the lead of BJP with JMM. Now, BJP is leading with only 1091 votes from JMM.
Divy Khare, 101Reporters
CPM's gamble of fielding candidate from minority community has paid off
The CPM had made a big gamble by fielding a member of the minority community as its candidate in the Hindu-dominated Chengannur constituency. The outcome of the election shows that it has paid off well for the party candidate Saji Cherian.
The move helped the party to secure the Christian votes which account for 10 percent of the total electorate even while retaining its traditional Hindu votes. The CPM had sought to consolidate the Christian votes by projecting the Congress candidate Vijayakumar as a Sangh Parivar man citing the roles he play in various Hindu organisations, including the Ayyappa Seva Sangham which serves the pilgrims to the Sabarimala hill shrine. The minority community may have viewed the Congress decision to field a Hindu candidate as a sign of the soft Hintuva line the party plays in Kerala.
Congress leading with 27049 votes from Shahkot assembly seat after 11th round of counting
Congress retains Ampati
Congress candidate Miani D Shira has won the Ampati Assembly by election in Meghalaya by around 3,100 votes, beating nearest rival of the National People's Party (NPP) CG Momin. The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and Congress leader Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the Assembly elections, vacated the seat.
Rajarajeswari Nagar: Congress leads by 42,278 votes
After 8 rounds, Congress is leading by 42,278 votes.
Congress candidate N Munirathna has received 70,224 votes with BJP at 27,946 votes and JDS at 15450.
Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters
CPM's Saji Cherian set to retain Chengannur seat
CPM candidate Saji Cherian is set to retain the Chengannur seat the party had won after a long time in the 2016 Assembly election. His lead has crossed 8,000 when counting reached the half way. The party had captured the seat from the Congress in the 2016 election by 7983 votes. If the trend continues Cherian will cross this.
JDS losing not a problem, but BJP must lose: HD Kumaraswamy remarks after Congress' RR Nagar lead
After Congress' massive lead in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy says it doesn't matter if JDS lost. "We wanted to BJP to lose. That's it." Kumaraswamy's comment assumes importance as it gives a peek in the political mindset in Karnataka currently. The JDS-Congress combine, despite their own differences, will do anything to keep the BJP out of the state.
After 8th round of counting, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto again trails in Silli bypolls
Input by Deb Banerjee/Team 101Reporters
CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan leading with 12,500 votes at Chengannur by election
Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters
Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead of JD(U) with 39,777 votes
After 13 rounds of counting, RJD is leading with 39,777 votes, while the JD(U) is trailing with 25,723 votes. RJD's Shahnawaz Alam now with a healthy 14,054 lead.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
Trends after round 12 of counting for Maheshtala in West Bengal:
TMC: 63,833
CPM: 17,795
BJP: 24,481
TMC is leading by 39,352 vote margin.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
Pilot initiative allowed VVPAT machines to generate slip upon registration of vote
The VVPAT machines, for the first time showed the voters their registered vote in this election, as per an election official. "This is a pilot initiative. The VVPAT machine will generate a slip immediately after a voter registers his/her vote to show them their voted symbol. This slip will be visible for 7 seconds before getting destroyed. This is to ensure that voters can see whether their votes have been registered according to their choice. This measures have been taken to curtail corruption. We have used this for few booths during the Vidhan Sabha elections but used them for every booth in Maheshtala by-elections. This is to test whether the same can be applicable for the Lok Sabha polls."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
MAHESHTALA
Round 11 of counting for the Maheshtala by-elections witnessed an increase in the margin between TMC and BJP. TMC is leading by 35,399 votes. These are the current numbers:
TMC: 58,204
CPM: 16,587
BJP: 22,805
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Maheshtala bypoll: CPM candidate says he is grateful for his supporters
CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury commented that, "I had to fight against money and muscle and it was a tough fight. But I am grateful to the people that they showed their support to me. I have always maintained that I don't need to win to be able to work for my people and I still maintain the same. However, I can only comment about today after getting a more comprehensive picture of the results."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters
Rajarajeshwari Nagar: BJP candidate 'concedes defeat', says report
BJP candidate from RR Nagar Muniraju Gowda left the counting centre as Congress surged ahead to maintain lead in the constituency after the ninth round of counting. According to CNN-News18, Gowda's supporters conceded defeat but the BJP leader has not made any statement on it.
While assembly elections across the state were held on 12 May, polling for the constituency was held on 28 May. The Election Commission had deferred polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were recovered from an apartment in the constituency.
Nagaland: In the sole Lok Sabha seat from the state, NDPP leads with 1,12,337 votes, NPF trailing with 87,642 votes
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters
Gomia bypoll: After round six of counting, Seema Devi of JMM leads by 296 votes againt AJSU's Sudesh Mahto
Input by Deb Banerjee/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
Trend Result after round ten of counting:
TMC: 52,870
CPM: 15,123
BJP: 32,581
TMC is maintaining it's lead strongly with an increase in margin. Now it is leading by 32581 votes.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
Maheshtala bypoll: Margin increasing between CPM, BJP
The margin between CPM and BJP is increasing since ninth round with BJP in the second position. What seemed like a close fight between these two parties, now has a margin of almost 4,000 votes after the ninth round with BJP getting ahead of CPM.
Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.
A look at current Lok Sabha vacancies
Karnataka – 3
Shimoga because BJP’s Yeddy resigned
Mandya because JDS’ CS Puttaraju resigned
Bellary (ST) because BJP’s Sriramilu resigned
Jammu and Kashmir – 1
Anantnag because PDP’s Mufti resigned in 2016
Chengannur bypoll: CPM leads with 6,300 votes
CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan leading with 6,300 votes against Congress candidate D Vijayakumar. BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai in the third position.
Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters
Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead with 29,147 votes
With 10 rounds of counting completed, RJD pulls forward strongly with 29,147 votes, leaving JD(U) at a distant second with 19,727 votes. Other candidates together have netted 9,420 votes.
Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/Team 101Reporters
MAHESHTALA
Trend result after ninth round of counting:
TMC: 47,293
CPM: 13,964
BJP: 18,940
TMC is leading by 23,687. The margin between TMC and BJP remains the same in last two rounds. However, TMC candidate Dulal Das is hopeful that the margin will increase.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters