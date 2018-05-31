UP by election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be taken up Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
Recently, the BJP was forced to bite the dust in its own bastion Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur Lok Sabha seats—both previously represented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya—after BSP and SP joined hands to defeat the BJP. The party would be looking to undo the damage by defeating the combined Opposition's candidates.
In politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP has fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faces stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
Kairana parliamentary constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana: 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.
Similarly, the by-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan.
The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.
Malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 73 booths of Kairana Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, which saw a 61 percent voter turnout.
Kairana counting to take place in Saharanpur, Noorpur's in Bijnor
The counting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will be done at Saharanpur while for the Noorpur Vidhan Sabha seat, counting will take place in Bijnor. The counting is scheduled to start at 8 am.
Voting held in Kairana on 28 May; re-polling in 73 booths on Wednesday
Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat was held on 28 May and re-polling on Wednesday due to dysfunction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPAT machine at 73 booths.
Counting of votes in Kairana, Noorpur today at 8 am
The outcome of the Kairana bye-election on Thursday will show if the ruling BJP manages to break its losing streak this year in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls or hands over a hat-trick to the Opposition. The counting of votes for the Noorpur Assembly constituency in the state will also be taken up on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Comeback for BJP or hat trick for Opposition?
All eyes will be on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur Assembly constituency as counting is set to begin in a few hours. The outcome of the polls is crucial for both, the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that the mandate is pro-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they can uproot the BJP.
Earlier in March, the saffron party had suffered defeats in the bypolls held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats after two opposition parties – BSP and SP – joined hands. The united opposition will treat the bypolls as a pilot project, which if successful, will surely be replicated in 2019 to stop the BJP from coming back to power.
